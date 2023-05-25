Opening success for Scarborough AC star Daniel Bateson at Esk Valley Fell Summer Series

Daniel Bateson, centre, with the runners-up at the series opener.

The revised course consisted of 9.75 miles with 1,800 feet of climb, and Daniel Bateson, the overall winner of the Winter Series, made the best possible start to the Summer Series, finishing first overall of 123, writes Mick Thompson.

Daniel was followed by Paul Lawson sixth, Paul Butler seventh and Matt Jones who sealed the first team result after 22nd-placed male.

Bob Lillee backed up after finishing first Over-70.

Rhona Marshall, right, no 101, finished second female overall and first Over-40 at the Esk Valley Summer Series opener.

Rhona Marshall also made a good start to the series after finishing second female overall and first Over-40.

She was followed by Rebecca Dent in 13th and Lisa Baker, who was 34th and completed the team that was placed fourth.

Two club members competed in Dalby Forest Duathlon, which incorporated the standard distances of 10-kilometre run, 40 kilometres cycle and five kilometres run.

Duncan Smart was ninth overall in 2.49.43 and Sarah Noble second female in 3.28.40.

Sarah Noble was second at the Dalby Forest Duathlon

Kevin Hutchings joined thousands of runners at the Great Manchester 10K Road Race, and finished in the top half of the field in 50.43.

Lynn Watson competed in the Offerton Trail Race, which consisted of a five-mile offroad course through parks at Stockport.

She completed the undulating course in 62nd female overall of 220 and was fifth Over-60 in 51.57.

Lynn was back in action at the Chester Half-Marathon, and was able to finish inside the top half of a huge field in 2.28.30.

Sean Kelly was the first finisher for the club in second overall of 156 and the first Over-55.

Bridget Macedonski made an excellent debut for club after finishing third female overall of 66 and first Over-66.

Other male results; A. Hopper 1st Over-55, J. Dyer 3rd Over-55 PB, J. Waite 1st 11-14. D. Field 5th Over-55. J. Hopper 24nd PB, M. Pepworth 6th Over-55, D. Lester 5th Over-50, P. Shepherdson 9th Over-50 PB, P. Barnard 11th Over-55 PB, R. Grainger 12th Over-50,N. Scruton 1st Over-75, H. Forkin 2nd Over-75, R. Broadley 2nd Over-70, Mick Thompson 1st Over-80 as a Tail Runner.Other female results; J. Miller 3rd Over-50 with a PB, S. Field 2nd Over-60, L. Lester 4th Over-45 , C. Bilton 7th Over-45 PB, S. Vaughan 5th Over-40, J. Hudson,5th Over-60, S. Houghton 1st Over-65, M. Scruton 1st Over-70, H. Casey 6th Over 60.Helpers: H. Casey, R. Glover, M. Lambert, R. Millard, M. Pepworth, Chloe Waite, Chris Waite, E. Waite, J. Waite, J. Webb, Mick Thompson.

Seven SAC members took part in the Sewerby Parkrun.

Linda Hinchliffe was the first finisher for the club in 33rd female overall of 141 and the third Over-50 runner home.

She was followed by Pauline Elliot, who was the sixth Over-45, and a trio of Over-70s, led by Lesley Bayes third, Pat Keenan fourth and Mary Slater fifth.

Alex Blackman was ninth Over-40 and Alan Keenan second Over-75.

Hester Butterworth was fourth female overall and second Over-50 and Mike Padgham 10th Over-65 at the Dalby Forest Parkrun.

At the Cinder Track (Whitby) Parkrun, Claire O’Neil was the first finisher for the club and ninth female overall and second Over-45.

She was followed by Nicola Doody, who was the third Over-45 and Olive Bannister was the first Over-65 in a PB.

Andrew Doody was the third-placed Over-45 and Harry Whitehouse the second Over-70.

Suzzane Villiers took part in the Bushy Park (Richmond Upon Thames) event which has consistently one of the largest total of participants in UK Parkruns.

On this occasion 1350, that included 55 Over-60 females, of which Suzaane was 41st in what was a good time for the age group

Anthony Gough took part in the Woodhouse Moor (Leeds Parkrun.

He finished up in 27th overall of 678 and was fourth Over-40.

Kevin Hutchings took part once again in the Oldham Parkrun as a warm up before the Manchester 10K Road Race the following day.

He finished 13th Over-55.

