Pacesetter Brian Harland pulls clear of Whitby Sea Angling League rivals

The WSAA League anglers

A growing sea, not to everyone’s liking, the surface blash during the day had developed into 5-8ft of Northerly swell, writes Peter Horbury.

Very strong Northerly winds 24 gusting 35 mph+ hampered casting and bite detection.

The heavy cloud cover had a couple of surprises up its sleeve, two very heavy, icy rain showers drenched members and their kit.

Brian Harland extended his lead in the WSAA League.

Swells were regular, close, around five secs.

The ebb, forecast at 0.56m at midnight, was expect to drain away very quickly, it didn’t, held back by the wind. Weed was a problem at a number of marks, re-bait and move.

At the scales five members had a weigh-in - eight codlings for 18lb.

Man of the Match Harland took both wins - Heaviest Bag of Fish 7lb 11oz (3) and Heaviest Fish 3lb 13½oz.

Brian has six Heaviest Bag of Fish and three Heaviest Fish wins this season, and has extended his lead at the top of the leaderboard.

Result: 1st - Brian Harland - 3 codlings 7lb 11oz, 2nd - Dave Hambley - 2 codlings 4lb 11oz, 3rd - Ryan Collinson - 1 codling 2lb 2oz, 4th = Jason Ebison - 1 codling 1lb 12oz, 4th = Davey Turnbull - 1 codling 1lb 12oz.

Taking advantage of the low water, the Bell Trophy match was held on Sunday.

Organised by Scarborough Rocks, 58 anglers from five local clubs gathered for the four-hour match.

Whitby Sea Anglers, who have not won since 2018, had seven members fishing (as per the rules paid for an eighth).

Although a little heavy, these were the best conditions for many a year.

A mix of weather conditions from bright warming sunshine to an icy cold shower. Northerly wind 12mph which became gusty during a squall or two, mid-afternoon.

Davey Turnbull, Darlington, was the only WSAA member to weigh-in 2lb 8oz 8 drms, 1 codling.

He reported losing a really good fish, played it around two rocks, when it got its head down, gave it slack line and waited for it to pull free. But on the third rock, his hook snood snapped, possibly fouled on a limpet.

At the scales only 28 weighed-in 25 fish for 50 lb 08 oz 12 drms

Bell Trophy Results: 1st Cloughton 1lb 8oz 14drms, 2nd Scalby Mills 1lb 1oz 2drms, 3rd Filey 15oz 5drms, 4th Whitby Sea Anglers 5oz 1drms, 5th Scarborough Rocks & South Cliff 1oz 13drms.

WSAA Month endings Monthly Sweeps:

Steve Ingleston - Wed 1st Feb HBoFish - 16 lb 12 oz (5)

Steve Ingleston - Wed 1st Feb HF - 6 lb 05 oz

