Pam Watson and daughter Lisa claim Association Rosebowl Doubles glory

Pam Watson, right, and daughter Lisa are presented with the Association Rosebowl Doubles by chairman Ed McCormack.

Dukes Park hosted the Association Rosebowl Doubles.

This competition, like the Boyes and Hospital Cups, is restricted to members of the nine affiliated clubs with a maximum of two pairs per club plus the holders able to enter. All games are played off scratch.

The day started sunny and warm and continued that way until mid-afternoon when there rumbles of thunder and a short, sharp shower that came to nothing. The entry was less than full with only 15 pairs entering but the standard of bowling was high.

Also, as a trial, pairs drew their own places in the draw rather than the draw being made by the organisers.

Back, runners-up Phil Todd and Geoff Oldham, front, Rosebowl winners Lisa and Pam Watson.

In the first round by a strange chance the first two games paired teams from the same clubs with twin sisters Jo & Lynn Gates winning 21-14 against the other Borough pair of Barrie & Caroline Watson and father and son Emmo & Josh Emmerson beat their Whitby clubmates Ian Hadden & Geoff Watson 21-12.

Hunmanby’s Phil Todd & Geoff Oldham had a crushing 21-7 win against the Eastfield pair of Gary & Debbie Thornton while holders Andy Deighton & Kevin Gates (Dukes Park) did much the same against Bridlington Bay’s Dave & Brenda Hensby.

The final three games of the round saw two very close results with Alan Landers & Ian Richardson (North Cliff) winning 21-19 against the home pairing of Chris & Denise Dobson and mother and daughter Pam & Lisa Watson (Hunmanby) recovering from a large deficit to beat Tim Coyne & Adam Chilvers (North Cliff) 21-20 while Andrew Walker & Lynne Humpleby (Bridlington Bay) won 21-14 against David Dexter & Larry Dixon (Westgate).

In the quarter finals Mike Carter & Ashley Brunton-Douglas (Eastfield) had a very good win beating the Gates twins 21-14 to face Todd & Oldham who beat the Emmersons 21-17.

The bottom half games saw Deighton & Kevin Gates beat Landers & Richardson convincingly by 21-9 and the Watsons ease home 21-17 against Walker & Humpleby.

The first semi-final was fairly close but in the end Todd & Oldham proved too good for Carter & Brunton-Douglas winning 21-17 but the other game went to the wire with the Watsons eventually winning 21-20 against the champions, Deighton & Gates, with a touch of good fortune at the very end.

The final, between the two Hunmanby pairs, had its moments but ultimately was, surprisingly, a rather one sided affair. The Watsons started well opening up a 7-0 lead after 5 ends before Todd & Oldham scored a 3 to which the Watsons replied with a 3 and a 1 to make it 11-3.

After 12 ends the score was 15-8 before Todd & Oldham scored 3 in the next 2 ends to pull it back to 15-11. The next 7 ends were shared but with the Watsons winning 5 of them they won the trophy by 21-13.

The Rosebowl and prizes were presented by Association Chairman Ed McCormack.

On Sunday there is a Doubles Merit at Whitby, entries to the Merit Secretary.

Eastfield A secured the Division 2 title in the Evening Singles League in a tense match at eventual runners-up Borough C.

The latter won the match 147-114 (5-3) but as they needed to win by 67 points to take the title it was always going to be an uphill struggle to take the title.

On Tuesday, in Division 1, Bridlington Bay A won 136-129 (5-3) at Westgate A, Dukes Park A had a 159-115 (6-2) home win against Whitby B and North Cliff B won 194-85 (7-1) at home to Dukes Park B. these results mean that Westgate A and Dukes Park B will be relegated to Division 2 with Eastfield A and Borough C moving up.

In Wednesday Over-60s Division 2 Robin Hoods Bay won 8-4 (87-74) at home to Westgate A and Borough B extended their lead over second placed Eastfield with a 12-1 (130-52) win away against Westgate B. Borough B and Eastfield were already promoted after last week’s matches.