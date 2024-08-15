Paul Good and Scott Hargreaves run into top form for Bridlington Road Runners

Brid Road runner Phill Taylor sets the pace at Sewerby parkrun. Photos by TCF Photography

In the weekly events the only Bridlington Road Runners athletes to take part in any were Paul Good and Scott Hargreaves.

Wednesday saw Good tackle the Howden 10K to finish 10th in 40:36, on Friday he then carried his form over to the Wistow 10K completing the event in similar time 40:25, writes Thomas Fynn.

However it was Hargreaves whom took on the Race best 5k series on Friday in York to record a blistering time of 15:48,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A quiet weekend of events in the running calendar led to a bumper park run turnout for the BRR athletes as collectively 326 participants including the home club swelled the numbers at Sewerby parkrun.

A Bridlington Road Runner runs along the Sewerby clifftops. PHOTOS BY TCF PHOTOGRAPHY

The sun shone as 33 achieved a personal best time around the undulating but scenic course.

The evergreen Phill Taylor turned up the heat on the other runners as he took first finisher to complete in a blistering 18:06.

Such was the attendance of visiting runners Bridlington athlete Nick Jordan had to settle for 11th along with clubmate Adam Dyas in 14th,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For the ladies Louise Taylor took first place in the club rankings as she recorded a time of 23:07, Heidi Baker continues to improve along with veteran Patricia Bielby who once again took top age grade category.

Runners battle it out at the Sewerby parkrun on Saturday morning.

It was also a memorable morning for club stalwart and regular parkrun volunteer Pete Royal.

Pete is a long standing BRR member and this week he took part in his 400th volunteering role at Sewerby, all involved with the event thank him for his time and commitment to the event. He has been a huge part of keeping the parkrun going for so many years.

The Porter family of Simon, Kirsten and Amanda took on Barnsley parkrun, while the Gibson family of Micah, Andrew and Lucinda were in Hull to tackle the Peter Pan Parkrun, Micah continues to impress to lead the way in 21:59.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dominic and Dave Bond took on the North Yorkshire Water Park parkrun, Dom Bond leading the charge for the BRR to seal first finisher in 17:43, while Yvonne and Graham Shawcross took in Sheringham.

The only other BRR members in race action were Di and Paul Raper took on the Hardmoors Farndale Half Marathon, completing the event together in 5:26.