Paul homes in on ​very Good result at Sewerby parkrun

Paul Good claimed top spot at Sewerby parkrun in a PB.

​Over the weekend there was plenty of action taking place with some of the Bridlington Road Runners club members taking a break from the regular Sewerby Parkrun event to take in some different locations.

However, starting at Sewerby, Paul Good finally took the first finisher, after a blistering time the week before he was pipped by seconds but this week he took the honour of first place overall, and earned a PB along the way in 18:54, writes Thomas Fynn.

But once again the youngsters’ enthusiasm and determination saw junior Tyler Choat close behind the seasoned runner Good, to also earn a PB in 19:06 and claim second place overall. James Briggs completed the top three for Bridlington in 20:35.

Heidi Baker was the quickest female for the BRR along with Angela Bailey, and Lily Choat all finishing in good times.

At the Barnsley parkrun a quintet of runners from the club took on the event.

Graham Lonsdale led the way in 26:49, Simon Porter ran well at his home event in 27:26, Janet Downes, Amanda and Kirsten Porter all ran together to finish a few seconds apart in 37:42.

At Lincoln, Danielle Whitehouse ran in 29:31, while another sole BRR attendee Jane Hounsome took in Maidenhead (25:24)

At the North Yorkshire Water Park event, Dominic, Dave and Susan Bond all ran well along with clubmate Rachael Pitchforth. Martin Hutchinson took time away from his pacing duties to run a more leisurely time at Woodhouse Moor with Justine Sutcliffe while Patricia Bielby took in the Cinder Track (Whitby) event.