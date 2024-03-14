Paul Lawton and Jayne Graves lead the way for Scarborough Athletic Club at Wykeham parkrun

The Scarborough Athletic Club team who tackle the Zip Line.

The first finisher for the club was Paul Lawton who was second overall of 174, writes Mick Thompson.

The club’s first female was Jayne Graves who was 8th Female overall of 74 and 1st Over-60.

All other Male Results; D.Smart 1st Over-55, D. Field 1st Over-60, D. Lester 6th Over-60, P. Shepherdson 10th Over-50, A. Blackman 6th Over-40, A. Atkinson 14th Over 50.

All other Female Results; R. Frank 2nd Over-50, S. Field 3rd Over-60, H. Casey 4th Over 60, L.Lester 1st Over-45, C. Bilton 2nd Over-45, L.Hinchliffe 6th Over-50 and with a PB, J.Grinstead 2nd Over-65, S. Vaughan 5th Over-40, M. D’Eeath 9th Over 50, B. Amos 6th Over 40, A. Metcalfe 57th Over-60, E.Waite 7th Over-40, J. Webb 7th Over-60, M. Scruton 2nd Over-70, J. Hudson 8th Over-60, L.Bayes 4th Over-70, E.Fordyce 6th Over-55.

Helpers: P. Barnard, C. Bilton, E. Fordyce, R.Glover.

The above average total of club’s females taking part in the Parkrun, included some of those who then took on the challenge of a ride on the Park’s Zip-Line. These were; Hilary Casey, Jayne Graves, Linda Hinchliffe, Ann Kitto, Melanie D’Eath, Ellie Waite, Beth Amos.

They were joined by just two men, namely Club Chair Adie Atkinson and Press Officer Mick Thompson, whose idea this was after winning a Spot Prize at the 100th Wykeham Parkrun.

Six SAC members took part in the latest Dalby Forest Parkrun.

The first finisher for the club, who was first overall of 148 with a PB, was 14-year-old Ben Guthrie.

His performance augured well for his participation in the most prestigious English Schools Cross Country Championship the following week, after his selection for North Yorkshire Schools.

All other Male Results; P. Northedge 1st Over-75, H. Forkin 2nd Over-75.

Other Female Results; N. Edmond 8th Over-55, W. Pattison 11th Over-50, S.Carr 11th Over-60.

Whitby Parkrun: Robert Powell 7th of 100 and 3rd Over-50. Robert Preston 48th