Paul Lawton and Nicola Kidd star for Scarborough Athletic Club at Welton’s East Yorkshire Cross Country League​

The Scarborough Athletic Club team at the East Yorkshire Cross Country League meeting at Welton.

Eighteen Scarborough Athletic Club members competed in the second round of the East Yorkshire Cross Country League, which was held around the East Yorkshire village of Welton.

The excellent course and weather conditions attracted a record entry of 371 finishers, and of which the City of Hull Athletic Club had 81, writes Mick Thompson.

The first finisher for the club and the men’s team was Paul Lawton who was 15th overall.

Paul was followed by Robert Preston 25th, Matthew Heaton 46th. Lee Wiles 74th, Laurence Wood 115th and Robert Grainger, 123rd, who completed the 10th team.

The club’s female team was led by Nicola Kidd in 25th and 5th Over-40.

Nicola was followed by Rachel Gilbank 84th, Christine Robertson 101st and Julie Clayton 114th who completed the 10th team.

Sophie Vaughan backed up the team in 139th.

The men’s team was backed up by league debutant Joe Kelly 125th, Matthew Rutt 132, Duncan Smart 149th, Chris Clayton 185th, Andrew Marsden 187th, David Fox 201st and third Over-70, Pete Northedge 206th and second Over-75.

At Fulham parkrun, Jayne Graves was 80th Female overall of 237 and third Over-70.

At Pendle (Lancashire) parkrun Harry Whitehouse was third Over-75.

At Newcastle upon Tyne parkrun, Susan Neal was first Over-55, at Beverley parkrun was Lee Wiles 23rd overall of 278, and at Oldham parkrun Kevin Hutchings 10th Over-55.