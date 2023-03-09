Paul Lawton led the way for Scarborough Athletic Club at the EYCC League finale at Sewerby.

The first finisher for the club was Paul Lawton who was fifth overall of the total entry of 212, which included 129 men, writes Mick Thompson.

He was followed by; Ian Spence 14th, Glyn Hewitt 20th and 2nd Over-50, Jamie Ward 23rd, Duncan Smart 52nd and Mark May 58th who closed in for the team that was fourth, the best result since the opening fixture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The SAC females were led by Sue Haslam who finished 11th female overall of 83 and 1st Over 65.

The Scarborough AC team at the EYCC League finale at Sewerby.

She was followed by Sarah Noble 33rd, Sally Kingscott 66th and Shirley Field in 69th who completed the women’s team.

Gail Barnard backed up in 74th.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other Men’s Results: Neil Scruton 61st and 1st Over-75, Dave Shipley 87th and 2nd Over-65, Michael Whiteley 104th, Dave Fox 112 Harry Forkin 122nd and 2nd Over-75, Mally Sweetlove 123rd

Club Press Officer Mick Thompson was paced round the course by SAC Chairman David Field, and Mick completed his third race of the season in 128th and 2nd Over-80 alongside David who was placed officially 129th.

Special Awards were presented to the highest scorers in the veteran categories who completed five or the maximum six races.

Neil Scruton was 1st Over-75, Glyn Hewitt 2nd Over-50 and Dave Shipley 2nd Over-65.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fourteen-year-old Ben Guthrie, the club’s sole representative, finished as second U15 Boy at the final North Yorkshire and South Durham Cross Country League fixture at Caedmon College Whitby.

Kevin Hutchings competed in the Wrexham Half Marathon and finished 4th Over-55 in 2.04.18.

Darren Marshall competed with his dog Fin in a 10-kilometre Canicross Race in Dalby Forest, and finished in sixth place overall of 31 in 46.42.

Sixteen SAC members took part in the North Yorkshire Water Park Wykeham Parkrun.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Leaming was first for the club in ninth overall of 135 and 5th Over-50.

Hester Butterworth headed the club’s females after finishing second female of 64 overall and the 1st Over-50.

Other Male Results; J. Hopper 15 th and a PB, M. Rutt 17th, D. Lester 7th and a PB, R. Glover 20th, M. Kettlewell 2nd 11-14, M. Padgham 1st Over-65, R. Aghanian 2th Over-65, R.Taylor 1st Over-60 with a PB

Other Female Results: A.O’Sullivan 4th, J. Graves 1st Over-55, G. Barnard 3rd Over-55,J.Miller 4th Over-50 with a PB, G. Glegg 3rd Over-60 with a PB, J. Kettlewell 5th Over 45

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Helpers: Mik Lambert and Jacob Waite

Robert Preston finished first overall of 98 at Dalby Forest Parkrun, his eighth win.

Other results; Lisa Bourne 5th female of 43 overall and 1st Over-50, Chris Bourne also 1st Over-50, Christopher Wright 3rd Over-65, David Fox 2nd Over-70, Pete Northedge 1st Over-75.

Five SAC members took part in the latest Sewerby Park Run.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Linda Hinchliffe was first for the club after finishing 19th Female overall of 98 and 4th Over-50.

Other results: Mary Slater 1st Over-70, Pat Keenan 3rd Over-70, Lesley Bayes 4th Over-70, Alan Keenan 3rd Over-75.

Suzanne Villiers was 40th female overall of 52 and 6th Over-60 at Cinder Track Whitby Parkrun.

Harry Whitehouse was 2nd Over-70 at his 178th Parkrun on the Monsal Trail at Bakewell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad