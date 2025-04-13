Paul Lawton leads the way for Scarborough Athletic Club at Goathland fell race

Scarborough Athletic Club's team line up at the Goathland fell race.

​Nine Scarborough Athletic Club members competed in the 12th Race of the Esk Valley Fell Club Winter Series of Races at Goathland, and club members assisted with the organisation as the host club.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Lawton was the club’s first finisher who headed the men’s team after finishing 4th male and overall, of 166 finishers, writes Mick Thompson.

He was followed by Paul Butler in 13th and 3rd Over-55 and Mark May 79th and 6th Over-60. Chris Bourne in 80th and 15th Over-55 closed in for the team that was fifth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sue Haslam led the club’s 5 females when finishing 18th Female Overall of 57and 1st Over-70.

Scarborough AC runners line up at Goathland fell race.

Marianne Borsheim followed in 19th and 2nd Over-50 and Katy Dannerolle completed the scoring team that finished 3rd with 20th overall and 3rd Over-50.

The team was backed up by Lisa Bourne 42nd and 8th Over-50 plus Julie Clayton 49th and 5th Over-55.

Race Organiser Dave Parke acknowledged the help given by the following club members; Bob Lillie, David Field, Chris Clayton, Andrew Robertson, Robbie Preston, Rob Bailey, Matt Jones and Sally Kingscott.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Linda Hinchliffe was the club’s only runner at this year’s London Landmarks Half-Marathon.

She was joined by her sister Andrea Jones who were both fundraising for the Cancer Research UK and in memory of their late father. They ran and finished together in 2.16.18.

Tanya Mace joined a large field of 2,700 at the very popular Derby 10K Road Race.

She finished in a Personal Best Time of 76.25.