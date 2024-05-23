Paul Lawton leads the way for Scarborough Athletic Club at the Fox and Hounds Chase

Paul Lawton was the leading Scarborough AC competitor at the Fox and Hounds Chase

Four Scarborough Athletic Club members competed in the first Esk Valley Fell Club Summer Series race, the Fox and Hounds Chase.

It was based at the Yorkshire Cycle Hub in the North Yorkshire Moors National Park and consisted of a 15km course with 580m of climb, writes Mick Thompson.

Paul Lawton finished seventh overall of 84, followed by Ian Spence and Robert Preston who finished ninth and 13th male respectively.

Sue Haslam finished 15th of 29 females and first Over-65.

In the Ravenscar Coastal10K, 15-year-old Ben Guthrie finished first overall ahead of all 69 male and female finishers. pic Richard Ponter

Victoria O’Neil competed in the Sunderland 10K Road Race, and finished in a Personal Best (PB) time of 55.37.

Eight SAC members competed in the Ravenscar Coastal Off-Road Races over testing hilly coastal based around Ravenscar, and were organised by the Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue Team.

In the 10K, 15-year-old Ben Guthrie finished first overall ahead of all 69 male and female finishers.

He was followed by Matt Rutt and Martin Pepworth, who were 10th and 13th males respectively.

Lesley Lester was 29th female and was followed by Mandy Pepworth in 41st.

In the Half Marathon, Jamie Ward was seventh male and ahead of all 120 male and female finishers.

He was followed by Dave Leaming, 16th male, and Christopher Boyland who made his club race debut in 61st.

Thirty SAC members took part in the North Yorkshire Water Park parkrun.

Chris Waite was the club’s first finisher after finishing seventh overall of 208 in a PB time.

Hester Butterworth led the club’s females with second female overall of 77 and was also first O50.

Other Male Results; L. Wiles 16th, A. Hopper 2nd Over-55, J. Hopper 18th and a PB, J. Waite 1st 11-14, M. Rutt 40th, A. Padgham 45th, K. Smith 46th, M. Bowes 3rd O55, .R. Powell 6th O50, D. Leaming 7th O50, P. Northedge 1st O75, P. Shepherdson 9th O50, D. Fox 1st O70, P. Barnard 9th O55, D. Koekemoer 4th O40, H. Forkin 3rd O75, M. Padgham 6th O65, M. Thompson 1st O80.

Other Female Results; B. Macdedonski 1st O55, E. Simmons 1st O45 and a PB, C. O’Neil 3rd O45, R. Frank 5th Over-50 and a PB, N. Doody 4th O45, H. Casey 1st O60, E. Waite 7th O40 and a PB, J. Webb 3rd O60, L. Lester 7th O45, E. Fordyce 6th O55, C. Bilton 10th O45, W. Pattison 11th O50 and a PB.

Helpers; Hilary Casey, Helen Layton, Mandy Pepworth, Martin Pepworth, Chloe Waite, Chris Waite, Jacob Waite.

At Sewerby parkrun, Julie Wiles was 38th female overall of 118 and fourth O50.

Linda Hinchliffe was fifth O50, Paula Elliott 14th O45, and Lesley Bayes third O70.

At Dalby parkrun, Gill Glegg was 40th female overall of 78 and first O65, at Armley Suzzane Villiers was first O60, and at Heslington Dominic Bond was second overall of 354.

At Salford parkrun, Chris Bourne was 83rd overall of 293 and sixth O55, Lisa Bourne 41st overall of 211 and second O50.