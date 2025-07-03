Paul Morgan seals O60s Singles victory against home ace Barrie Watson

By Andy Bloomfield
Published 3rd Jul 2025, 07:00 BST
Paul Morgan, left, seals O60s Singles victory against home ace Barrie Watson, right, with Borough President Pete Hodgson, centre.placeholder image
Paul Morgan, left, seals O60s Singles victory against home ace Barrie Watson, right, with Borough President Pete Hodgson, centre.
Friday’s Over-60s merit was a Singles Merit at Borough sponsored by long-standing Borough members Tony and Rita Bland.

There were a few surprises in the preliminary round with Sue Holdsworth scoring a 21-5 win over Hunmanby clubmate Harry Old and Ashley Brunton-Douglas (Eastfield) winning 21-16 against Brian Whitehouse (Hunmanby).

Caroline Watson (Borough) did well to beat Ed McCormack (North Cliff) 21-17 while her husband Barrie Watson (Borough) beat the in-form Jo Leeman (Whitby) 21-11.

In the first round Ste Dover had an impressive 21-19 win against Geoff Oldham while Brunton-Douglas nearly pulled off another good win before going down 21-18 to Billy Holdsworth (Hunmanby).

Borough’s Shaughan Temple gave North Cliff’s Robert Child a fright before losing 21-20 and Phil Todd (Hunmanby) had a convincing 21-12 win against Nigel Trotter (North Cliff).

The two Watsons also both won 21-12, Caroline against clubmate Gary Thornton and Barrie against Tim Purcell (Whitby).

In the second round Paul Morgan (Whitby) had a comfortable 21-11 win against Larry Dixon (Westgate) while Dover beat Whitby clubmate Kenny Rodgers 21-19.

Ian Richardson (North Cliff) had a 21-14 win against home bowler Les Ramm to face Chris Dobson (Dues Park) who eliminated another home bowler, Sue Wilkinson 21-15.

In the bottom half of the draw Geoff Watson (Whitby) beat another home bowler, Dave Pryce, to face Child who won 21-16 against Billy Holdsworth.

The round was completed when Dave Moment won 21-17 against Todd and Barrie Watson won the family “clash” against Caroline Watson 21-13.

In the first quarter final Morgan beat his Whitby clubmate Dover 21-17 while Richardson demolished Dobson 21-7. Child had a comfortable 21-12 win against Geoff Watson while Barrie Watson won by the same score against Moment.

In the first semi-final Morgan won 21-15 against Richardson to face Barrie Watson who beat Child 21-13.

The final was 9-9 after 6 ends, at this point Morgan took an iron grip on the game and went to 20-9 after 13 ends.

As is so often the case the final point was elusive as Watson did win the next end but Morgan then wrapped things up to win 21-10.

In Division 2 of the Evening Single League Eastfield A remain top after winning 142-126 at Hunmanby B.

On Tuesday in Division 1 North Cliff pulled a further 9 points clear of Borough A to a 19 point lead with a clean-sweep, 168-86, win at Westgate A.

In Division 1 of the Wednesday Over-60s League Hunmanby A remained top after a whitewash “away” annihilation for 13 points, (146-40), of Hunmanby B.

