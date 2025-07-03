Paul Morgan, left, seals O60s Singles victory against home ace Barrie Watson, right, with Borough President Pete Hodgson, centre.

Friday’s Over-60s merit was a Singles Merit at Borough sponsored by long-standing Borough members Tony and Rita Bland.

There were a few surprises in the preliminary round with Sue Holdsworth scoring a 21-5 win over Hunmanby clubmate Harry Old and Ashley Brunton-Douglas (Eastfield) winning 21-16 against Brian Whitehouse (Hunmanby).

Caroline Watson (Borough) did well to beat Ed McCormack (North Cliff) 21-17 while her husband Barrie Watson (Borough) beat the in-form Jo Leeman (Whitby) 21-11.

In the first round Ste Dover had an impressive 21-19 win against Geoff Oldham while Brunton-Douglas nearly pulled off another good win before going down 21-18 to Billy Holdsworth (Hunmanby).

Borough’s Shaughan Temple gave North Cliff’s Robert Child a fright before losing 21-20 and Phil Todd (Hunmanby) had a convincing 21-12 win against Nigel Trotter (North Cliff).

The two Watsons also both won 21-12, Caroline against clubmate Gary Thornton and Barrie against Tim Purcell (Whitby).

In the second round Paul Morgan (Whitby) had a comfortable 21-11 win against Larry Dixon (Westgate) while Dover beat Whitby clubmate Kenny Rodgers 21-19.

Ian Richardson (North Cliff) had a 21-14 win against home bowler Les Ramm to face Chris Dobson (Dues Park) who eliminated another home bowler, Sue Wilkinson 21-15.

In the bottom half of the draw Geoff Watson (Whitby) beat another home bowler, Dave Pryce, to face Child who won 21-16 against Billy Holdsworth.

The round was completed when Dave Moment won 21-17 against Todd and Barrie Watson won the family “clash” against Caroline Watson 21-13.

In the first quarter final Morgan beat his Whitby clubmate Dover 21-17 while Richardson demolished Dobson 21-7. Child had a comfortable 21-12 win against Geoff Watson while Barrie Watson won by the same score against Moment.

In the first semi-final Morgan won 21-15 against Richardson to face Barrie Watson who beat Child 21-13.

The final was 9-9 after 6 ends, at this point Morgan took an iron grip on the game and went to 20-9 after 13 ends.

As is so often the case the final point was elusive as Watson did win the next end but Morgan then wrapped things up to win 21-10.

In Division 2 of the Evening Single League Eastfield A remain top after winning 142-126 at Hunmanby B.

On Tuesday in Division 1 North Cliff pulled a further 9 points clear of Borough A to a 19 point lead with a clean-sweep, 168-86, win at Westgate A.

In Division 1 of the Wednesday Over-60s League Hunmanby A remained top after a whitewash “away” annihilation for 13 points, (146-40), of Hunmanby B.