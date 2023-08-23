Paul Robinson and Julie Christlow net Bridlington Lawn Tennis Club veterans tournament glory

The competitors from the Bridlington Lawn Tennis Club's veterans tournament.

The tournament was played in a competitive though sporting spirit, the veterans may have been 55 or over but they still chased every ball and were committed in every shot played.

The eventual winners were Paul Robinson and Julie Christlow who pipped Mike Fell and Tracey Teasdale for the title by two points it was so close between the pairs.

It was nip and tuck all the way between the two pairs in the tournament. Robinson and Christlow kept their nerve in the last two matches to win them 4-0 and with that the title.

Anthony Clark Jnr and Helen Cox finished in third place.

It was great to see so many players enter the tournament. which was brilliantly organised by Carol Bickerdike.

The players who played in the tournament were Paul Robinson and Julie Christlow, Mike Fell and Tracey Teasdale, Anthony Clark and Helen Cox, David Goacher and Jo Robinson, Pete Rogerson and Penny Clark, Chris Lea and Sharon Havercroft, Anthony Clark Snr and Carol Bickerdike, Paul Magson and Pearl Rogerson, Pierre Canta and Vicky Brown, Keith Kynman and Tracy Nicholls.

The Bridlington LTC Mixed A team put in a brilliant performance to win 5-4 at Beverley Town and secure promotion t o Division One of the Driffield Tennis League.

John Bell and Keren Miller, Joel Rollinson and Tracey Teasdale won two sets apiece, with. Juan Carlos Lino and Janet Mizel playing well winning one set.Division Four champions Kilham lost their first match of the season 5-4 against Brid’s Mixed B team.

The match couldn't have been closer and it was all on Paul and Jo Robinson in the last match of the night which was played in near darkness.

The Robinsons won the set and the match for Bridlington with an 8-3 win.

They won the match before 8-7 in a titanic battle 7.8, having lost the first match 7-8.

Mark Robson and Davina Allan-Lees lost their first match 4-8, but played really well in the next two matches winning 8-4, 8-6. Robson was in fine form with his brilliant top-spin shots and Allan-Lees was so good in defence and the pair gelled well.

Craig Cockerill and Rosie Allan-Lees’ performance was excellent, they won the first set 8-3, playing some excellent tennis but lost the next two sets 5-8, 4-8.

The Brid LTC Ladies A team put in an excellent display to beat Division Two leaders Hackness and Scarborough A.

Top Brid couple were captain Penny Clark and Keren Miller who won 8-3, 8-6 and 8-7.

They were in terrific form so pleasing for Clark who was brilliant on the night. Miller is so important to Brid’s performance she is a top-class player.

Julie and Beth Christlow won 8-1 then lost 4-8 and 5-8 in very tight matches and closer sets than the scores suggested.