The Scarborough AC runners at the Grim Up North 10K race.

On Day One, in the 5k event, two SAC members achieved some most notable results when 62-year-old Paul Thompson finished first overall in 22.34 and ahead of 31-year-old Tom Carrington in third with a 24.54 finish, just a second behind the runner-up, writes Mick Thompson.

On Day Two, 15 SAC members took part in the 10-kilometre event which was the most popular event of the series.

Club Chairman David Field finished first for the club and third overall.

Nicola Doody led the club’s females when finishing second female overall. New club members Martin and Amanda Pepworth made a welcome debut appearance at the event.

The following also took part in this friendly festive event in which many ran in festive dress; A Atkinson, F Casey, M D’eath, A Doody, J Fish, R Frank, L Hinchliffe, J Hopkins, A Kitto, C Metcalf and M Slater.

On New Year’s Day, nine SAC members took part in the Dalby Forest Parkrun.

Duncan Smart was once again first finisher for the club, and in 12th overall of 173 and third O50 again.

Sarah Noble led the club’s females after finishing seventh female overall of 87. Shirley Field completed a landmark 50th parkrun as 4th O60.

Other male results: H. Whitehouse 3rd O70, D. Field 6th O55, Other female results: V. O’Neil 2nd O45, G. Wilkins 8th O45, D. Trown 9th O45, J. Trown 10th O40