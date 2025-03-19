Peter Horbury and Jason Ebison earn Whitby Sea Anglers Association League match wins

Bernard Vasey with his 20lb 6oz catch in March 1997.

​This week’s Whitby Sea Anglers Association League matches had a very poor combined return for the amount of time spent fishing in total a weigh-in of 9lb 2oz, 11 assorted fish.

However on the same date of the first match (Wednesday March 12) back in 1997 Bernard Vasey landed the fish of a lifetime, 20lb 6oz, from Whitby’s East pier. Conditions were near flat bar a slight roll down the side of the pier.

Conditions for this week’s three-hour midweek match were far from ‘calm’.

Long distance Northerly ground swell 8-10 ft, thick with colour pushed on by artic Northerly winds gusting 30mph+.

Amber & Red alerts for an aurora, along with the Worm moon (due on the 14th) no chance of even a glimpse.

Low water 9.39pm, 1.1m, wishful thinking, a chance to fish those favourite gullys and tangle beds, however the elements had other ideas, with wind against tide, the surging was heavy.

By 9pm the wind shifted and members out on the open scaurs were struggling to stay upright let alone fish as they were drenched by a mix of rain and hail.

Man of the Match for the seventh time was secretary Peter Horbury, 2 codlings, 1 rockling for 2lb 11oz. His best 1lb 4oz was beaten to Heaviest Fish 1lb 9oz by Vasey, his fourth.

Sunday, as the cold snap continued the wind had shifted NEasterly,

Sea state, close to shore, Northerly swell 3ft at best with colour. 0.1mm of rain was forecast, and thankfully it held off.

Match started 40 minutes after HWater, and as LWater was at 23.38hrs, 1.1m, the tide was expected to rip out, but the wind against tide slowed the ebb down.

Catch forecast for nine members fishing was low, at the scales only three had a meagre weigh-in to show for four hours fishing - two rocklings, a codling, one billet and a blegg.

Man of the Match was Jason Ebison, 1 codling (Heaviest Fish - 1lb 12oz (1 blegg and a rockling). Jason has three Heaviest Bag of Fish wins, and six Heaviest Fish wins.

Top five:1st Brian Harland - 104 fish 162lb 8oz, 2nd Dave Perrett - 94 fish 130lb 13oz, 3rd Rob Taylor - 49 fish 101 lb 4oz, 4th Col Stainthorpe - 69 fish 95lb 1oz, 5th Jason Ebison - 54 fish 94lb 3oz.