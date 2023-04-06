Phill Taylor and Martin Hutchinson sparkle for Bridlington Road Runners at Sewerby Parkrun

Phill Taylor led the way for Bridlington Road Runners at the Sewerby Parkrun with a sixth-placed finish. PHOTOS BY TCF PHOTOGRAPHY

A superb turnout of 47 BRR athletes were in action on a cloudy Saturday morning, Martin Hutchinson followed in seventh place with Richard Kirkpatrick making the top three for the club places in ninth, writes Tom Fynn.

It was also the “passing out" of several athletes who recently completed the “Run Together Programme” which consists of a 12-week programme to encourage any ability to be able to run a 5k.

From Thursday the course is being extended to a Keep Me Going initiative in the hope by the end of the 12 weeks, the athletes will be able to complete a 10k, further information is available on the club’s social media.

Stand-out performance at Sewerby came from junior Oceane Price who completed the course in an impressive PB time of 25.37.

Elsewhere Kendra Wedgwood was taking part in The Tunnel, a mind-bending test of extreme endurance and sensory deprivation.

This challenge is a 200-mile ultramarathon through the darkness of the UK's longest foot tunnel. The course is run on flat terrain but in the pitch black between 11pm and 5am, with low level lighting in effect at other times.

The Combe Down tunnel is in Bath and there is a checkpoint at the south end of the tunnel. Competitors have 55 hours to run approximately 100 'out-n-backs', or 200 times through the tunnel, which is possibly the greatest mileage ultramarathon ever run 99% underground. Kendra managed 50 laps, accumulating 100 miles before pulling out.

Kerry Whitehead was the sole Brid entrant at Bramham Park Half Marathon, finishing in 1 hour 56.53.

Domonic Bond set a PB with 17.52 at North Yorkshire Water Park Parkrun, James Briggs hot on his heels in 17.59, Dan Cawthorn and Steve Wilson also netting PBs in 19.15 and 20.51, respectively.

Junior member Tyler Choat set a PB in Southampton with a time of 22.30.