Phill Taylor leads the way for Bridlington Road Runners at Beverley 10K Road Race
The race begins on Eastgate outside the Majestic Minster, then passing through North Bar and to Westwood common land, before returning to the crowds in the Market Place, writes Tom Fynn.
This race also forms part of the BRR Summer League,
It was club veteran Phill Taylor who turned on the style to finish 15th overall in the event, first V40 runner in the event and the leading BRR athlete, in a blistering time of 35:03.
James Wilson was in scintillating form to follow Taylor in second for the club and taking second MV45, James Briggs completed was next in 36:07.
Patricia Bielby ran strongly to finish the course in 55:48 and as first Lady V70, everyone that took part ran strong in the heat, Lyn Gent who has struggled with injury managed the course in just over the hour, Micah Gibson finished within the BRR top 10 in 45:05.
A cool and foggy morning greeted 268 entrants at Sewerby parkrun on Saturday.
Nick Jordan was first to finish for the home club, and with many taking the course relatively easy before Beverley, PBs were few and far between.
Steve Wilson took second spot for the yellow and blacks, with Adam Dyas completing the top three.
Louise Taylor is returning to her previous good form by finishing first BRR female, Heidi Baker was second female, who is also improving week on week. Kirsten Porter took third spot for the senior ladies.
On a more challenging course was Danny Brunton, taking on the UTS 50km Snowdonia, which hosts a feast of technical mountain trails around the Snowdon massif, Danny completing in 10:22:44.
Paul Good continued his fine form with a PB at Beverley parkrun, along with clubmate Graham Ellerker, Dominic Bond ran a PB at Dalby parkrun, Dave Bond took on the North Yorkshire Water Park event, while chairman Martin Hutchinson took in St Albans.
There is to be another pacer event this week at the Sewerby parkrun, anyone interested in pacing a particular time. Please get in touch with the parkrun team via their social media channels or direct to [email protected]