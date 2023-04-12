Phill Taylor leads the way for Bridlington Road Runners at Easter Dash

Bridlington Road Runners' James Wilson bagged second spot at the Sewerby Parkrun PHOTOS BY ALEXANDER FYNN

Friday saw the club’s Easter Dash take place on the clifftops with 28 senior members of the club in action, writes Tom Fynn.

Phill Taylor was first for the club finishing the course in 29:12 and earning first MV40.

Dominic Bond was second and Paul Good made up the top three for Bridlington.

The runners race away from the start of the Sewerby Parkrun on Saturday morning.

Martin Hutchinson’s fine form also continues, finishing fifth for the club and earning himself first MV55.

Micah Gibson, who is the junior boys captain, was able to take part in the five-mile race along with girls captain Erin Gummerson.

Micah and Erin did the junior section proud coming in second Junior male, and Erin was first Junior female in the five-mile race.

Five juniors represented the Bridlington club in the 1.5-mile race, Tyler Choat was first in 10:06 with Evie Lakes and Oceane Price completing the top three.

Saturday saw a bumper attendance of 342 at the Sewerby parkrun.

There were 78 debutants, with 47 adding personal bests and 59 different running clubs taking part.

James Wilson was first for BRR in 18:24 taking second spot, followed in by James Briggs in 18:28, while seven runners from Brid set PBs.

On Easter Sunday seven BRR athletes ran the 12th Helmsley 10km multi terrain race.

Scott Hargreaves came in first MV35 and sixth overall and Paul Good third MV40 and 29th overall, Heidi Baker third LV45 and 169th overall.

Results round-up, Helmsley 10K Multi-Terrain Challenge - April 9 results: 6 Scott Hargreaves 27.00 29 Paul Good 42.18, 117 Andrew Gibson 53.39 129 Stuart Gent 54.40 169 Heidi Baker 59.52 187 Lyn Gent 1.02.54, 216 David Foster 1.14.57.

Easter Dash 5-mile run: 5 Phill Taylor 29:10, 11 Dominic Bond 31.27, 17 Paul Good. 32.42, 19 Alan Feldberg 33.01, 25 Martin Hutchinson 33.57, 37 Micah Gibson. 35.32, 47 Miriam Ireland. 36.29, 54 Erin Gummerson 36.50, 56 Graham Lonsdale 37.17, 69 Dave Bond 38.29, 71 Becky Clifton 38.39, 86 Emma Richardson 40.57, 87 Andrew Gibson 40.56, 103 Kara Mainprize 43.04, 114 Diane Palmer 43.37, 117 Helena Smith 44.03, 128 Kevin Lewis. 45.40, 133 Susan Bond 46.03, 139 Nicola Fowler 47.19, 40 Amy Fowler. 47.19, 179 Di Raper 51.33, 191 Lucinda Gibson 54.00, 192 Emma Choat 53.53, 206 Becky Lawry 56.53, 210 Elizabeth Ingle 57.51, 234 Tina Calthorpe 1.06.53, 238 Janet Downes 1.11.54, 244 Linda Hall. 1.18.22