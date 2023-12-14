Phill Taylor leads the way for Bridlington Road Runners at Ravenscar cross country event

Bridlington Road Runners took to a wet and muddy course to tackle the newest addition to the East Yorkshire Cross Country League schedule last weekend.

Paul Good, right, finished second in the Sewerby parkrun on Saturday morning. PHOTO BY TCF PHOTOGRAPHY

Twenty-two members travelled to the Ravenscar event on Sunday, the men’s representation at the event sees them sat in fifth overall in the league’s standings with the ladies in ninth position, writes Thomas Fynn.

Once more it was Phill Taylor that led the club home in first place for the men (10th) with Paul Sutherns (21st) and Alan Feldberg (50th) completing the top three.

Miriam Ireland was in good form finishing in 46:33, Clare Gummerson also had a strong run all in some very difficult conditions (48:22) with Justine Sutcliffe (55:58) to complete the top three at the event.

The Brid Road Runners line up at the East Yorkshire Cross Country League fixture at Ravenscar.

Another soggy Sewerby parkrun on Saturday morning set a tough challenge for all the runners.

A total of 142 took part in the weekly event, only four runners in the field earning a PB on the morning and seven new runners to the course.

But it was the junior representatives of BRR that once again shone in the driving rain with Ted Imeson first of the youngsters over the line in 22:23.

Charlie Smith in 25:01 and Jasmine Jallow in 27:01 were the next two back in the yellow and black for the Juniors before Alfie Briggs and Lily and Tyler Choat finished determined runs in 30:31, 31:32 and 31:33 respectively.

For the seniors and in the absence of some other regular participants, it was Paul Good to finish first home for Bridlington, and second-placed overall, swiftly followed by Steve Wilson, fourth overall, and the ever-improving Adam Dyas, in seventh position.

Some of the club’s runners are taking part in a December Challenge where they must attempt to keep as active as possible during December by running, walking a minimum of five kilometres each day for the whole of the month.

The event is inspired by Di Raper and other BRR members whom take part in events with Active Filey.