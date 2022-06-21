Phill Taylor powers to Bridlington Road Runners Carnaby Canter victory

HOME RUN: The 37 Bridlington Road Runners who flocked to the club’s own Carnaby Canter race PHOTO BY TCF PHOTOGRAPHY

The hilly 10k course formed the fourth race of the eight events in the BRR Summer League, and 37 members tackled the route, writes John Edwards.

Despite the heat, Phill Taylor was able to finish five minutes before his nearest challenger, with Simon Ellerker second and Martin Hutchinson third.

Clare Gummerson was the fastest lady and 10th overall, with Kerry Whitehead and Amy Fowler in silver and bronze medal positions.

Age category winners were James Briggs, Nick Craggs, Andrew Marr, Allan Macfarlane, Graham Lonsdale, Andy Long, David Foster, Paul Brown and Bob Eyre for the men and Kelly Palmer, Heidi Baker, Dominique Webster, Gillian Taylor, Diane Palmer, Anne Kelly and Linda Hall for the women.

In the handicap standings, Lucinda Gibson claimed top spot for the women and 50 points, ahead of Heidi Baker and Linda Hall. Chris Price scored maximum points for the men, holding off the challenge of Paul Brown and David Pring.

Friday evening saw the Burton Constable Trail 10k with age category placings for Simon Walters, Micah Gibson (third under-21) and Kay Walters, and a number of juniors competing in the fun run.

On Sunday, it was the Humber Bridge 10k, with Lucinda Gibson completing her third 10k in four days and earning a personal best.

The Brid Road Runners who ran the Humber Bridge 10K

Heidi Baker led the Bridlington team home and was second over 40, with Yvonne Shawcross and Jane Probett also in action.

Parkrun at Sewerby continued with the alternative and extended course.

Phill Taylor’s winning run continued but a special mention for juniors Tyler Choat whose 11th place finish was his highest so far and Becky Miller who was first female and 16th overall.

There were PB times for Simon Walters and Jenny Chambers at the North Yorkshire Water Park Parkrun.

Results

City of Hull Champagne League, Kiplingcotes 5.5 miles: 15 Martin Hutchinson 35:01, 22 Simon Ellerker 34:43, 125 Dave Foster 59:58.

BRR Carnaby Canter: 1 Phill Taylor 38:10, 2 Simon Ellerker 43:11, 3 Martin Hutchinson 43:38, 4 Nick Craggs 45:16, 5 James Briggs 46:13, 6 Adam Dyas 46:17, 7 Andy Long 46:19, 8 Allan McFarlane 47:22, 9 Graham Lonsdale 48:24, 10 Clare Gummerson 49:20, 11 Chris Price 49:22, 12 Andy Baker 50:00, 13 Kerry Whitehead 50:47, 14 Stuart Gent 50:48, 15 Damian Probett 52:21, 16 Amy Fowler 52:56, 17 Gillian Taylor 53:42, 18 John Bowles 53:50, 19 Heidi Baker 55:04, 20 Ellis Hodges 55:05, 21 Kelly Palmer 55:32, 22 Diane Palmer 55:34, 23 Andrew Marr 56:19, 24 Paul Brown 56:33, 25 Verona Petty 57:21, 26 Jane Welbourn 57:33, 27 Becky Lawry 1:03:17 28 Dominique Webster 1:03:17, 29 Bob Eyre 1:03:56, 30 Dave Pring 1:04:01, 31 Yvonne Shawcross 1:06:14, 32 Anne Kelly 1:06:14, 33 Lucinda Gibson 1:06:55, 34 Janet Downes 1:18:15, 35 Dave Foster 1:19:26, 36 Linda Hall 1:22:54, 37 Tina Calthorpe 1:26:02.

York 5K Series: James Wilson 16:42, Mollie Holehouse 24:55 .

Burton Constable 10K Trail Race: 11 Simon Walters 42:35, 48 Micah Gibson 51:32, 77 Kay Walters 54:49, 84 Richard Kirkpatrick 55:33, 159 Lucinda Gibson 1:09:46.

Burton Constable Fun Run: 16 Teddy Imeson 12:47, 19 Daniel Imeson 13:38, 20 Oceane Price 13:39, 21 Joanna Dagnan 13:42, 26 Maelys Price 15:03, 27 Hannah Imeson 15:05.

Sewerby Parkrun: 1 Phill Taylor 18:53, 5 James Briggs 22:28, 9 Martin Hutchinson 22:44, 11 T J Choat (jnr) 24:05, 13 Justin Choat 24:16, 16 Rebecca Miller (jnr) 24:35, 20 Keren Miller 25:04, 21 Damian Probett 25:08, 25 Micah Gibson (jnr) 25:25, 26 Graham Lonsdale 25:27, 27 Evie Lakes (jnr) 25:32, 30 Jonathan Ogden 25:47, 36 Martin McPheat 26:19, 37 Luke Duffill 26:22, 38 Alan Feldberg 26:23, 40 Mim Ireland 26:28, 42 Patricia Bielby 26:49, 47 Chris Humphries 27:35, 48 Simon Porter 27:47, 53 Andy Baker 28:20, 62 Heidi Baker 29:33, 66 Paul Brown 30:18, 72 Anne Kelly 31:02, 76 Pete Royal 31:41, 84 Dave Pring 32:06, 106 Kevin Sissons 35:5,1 110 Amy Fowler 36:15, 111 L M E Choat (jnr) 36:23, 112 Emma Choat 36:24, 113 Amanda Tindall 36:24, 114 Kirsten Porter 36:26, 116 Janet Downes 37:07, 121 Sam Adams 38:31, 122 Debbie Duffill 38:34, 134 Cindy Baker 42:03, 135 Linda Hall 42:04.

Alice Holt Parkrun: 176 Jane Probett 35:39.

Cannock Chase Parkrun: 160 Ethan Jones (jnr) 30:53.

Mile End Parkrun: 150 Danielle Whitehouse 28:57, 152 Chloe Whitehouse 29:03.

North Yorkshire Water Park Parkrun: 9 Simon Walters 20:19 (PB), 46 Kay Walters 25:35, 102 Jenny Chambers 31:41 (PB), 108 Stuart Bowes 33:08, 130 Rob Calthorpe 40:49, 136 Tina Calthorpe 42:52.

Peter Pan Parkrun: 138 Elizabeth Ingle 35:26.

Sherwood Pines Parkrun: 54 Janet Potter 25:55, 62 John Potter 26:23.

Virtual Parkrun: Nicola Fowler 27:28.