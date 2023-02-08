Phill Taylor powers to ninth Bridlington Road Runners Stuart Spooner Anniversary Three Mile victory

The Bridlington Road Runners line up before the Stuart Spooner Anniversary Three Mile. PHOTOS BY TCF PHOTOGRAPHY

A fixture on the club’s annual calendar, the event has been renamed in memory of one of the finest runners to wear the yellow and black vest, writes John Edwards.

Stuart Spooner died last year, and had won the Anniversary Three Mile race 15 times. This year’s winner, Phill Taylor, is catching up on nine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His wife Liz was the race starter and she presented Phill with the winner’s trophy.

Action from the Bridlington Road Runners Stuart Spooner Anniversary Three Mile race last weekend.

He took first place in 17 minutes and 26 seconds in a race which was run on two laps of a course between the North Promenade and Sewerby.

The first nine finishers all dipped under 20 minutes, with Joe Shepherdson second and Dominic Bond in third.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keren Miller was 17th and first lady, less than 30 seconds ahead of Kelly Palmer and Cat Moverley.

The race was a sealed handicap where runners start at the same time, but are allocated an expected finishing time beforehand, although they are not told what this is. The runner who beats their expected time by the highest percentage is the winner of the handicap.

Phill Taylor races away from the start-line at the Stuart Spooner Anniversary Three Mile.

The men's handicap winner, coming back from injury, was Damian Probett, ahead of Kevin Lewis and Bond. Miller won the women’s handicap, with Zoe Ellis and Lyn Gent completing the top three.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gent leads the women’s standings after two races of the Winter League, on 98 points, with Susan Bond on 91 and Pat Bielbly close behind on 90.

Dave Bond is leading the way for the men, with Adam Dyas four points back on 87 and Richard Kirkpatrick and Luke Duffill tied on 85 points.

The third race in the Road Runners Winter League is the rearranged Christmas Handicap on February 19th at Kilham.

Stuart Spooner Anniversary 3 Mile: 1 Phill Taylor 17:26 2 Joe Shepherdson 18:08 3 Dominic Bond 18:50 4 James Briggs 19:09 5 Paul Good 19:10 6 Adam Thomas 19:15 7 Adam Dyas 19:38 8 Steve Wilson 19:40 9 Martin Hutchinson 19:46 10 Josh Taylor 20:30 11 Simon Ellerker 20:33 12 Darran Rudd 20:41 13 Allan McFarlane 21:15 14 Richard Kirkpatrick 21:20 15 Damian Probett 21:36 16 Luke Duffill 22:13 17 Keren Miller 22:29 18 Dave Bond 22:44 19 Kelly Palmer 22:55 20 Cat Moverley 22:56 21 Stuart Gent 23:12 22 Kerry Whitehead 23:31 23 Patricia Bielby 23:43 24 Simon Porter 24:11 25= Gillian Taylor 24:26 25= Diane Palmer 24:26 27 Heidi Baker 24:54 28 Paul Brown 26:35 29 Susan Bond 26:59 30 Nicola Fowler 27:25 31 Lyn Gent 27:29 32= Kara Mainprize 27:30 32= Dominique Webster 27:30 32= Kevin Lewis 27:30 35 Kirsten Porter 27:32 36 Pete Royal 27:56 37 Zoe Ellis 27:59 38= John Potter 28:29 38= Janet Potter 28:29 38= Amanda Porter 28:29 41 Chris Johnson 29:04 42 Jennifer Kilburn 29:07 43 Lucinda Gibson 29:17 44 Leslie Thornton 29:24 45 Bob Eyre 30:43 46 Anne Kelly 31:13 47 Faye McFarlane 31:22 48 Emma Choat 33:54 49= Tina Calthorpe 38:58 49= Rob Calthorpe 38:58 51 Linda Hall 46:07.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beverley Westwood Parkrun: 13 Paul Good 21:28

NY Water Park Parkrun: 2 Simon Walters 19:45

Peter Pan Parkrun: 189 Paul Brown 36:30Virtual Parkrun: John Nolan 22:03