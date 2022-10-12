Phill Taylor races to Sewerby Parkrun win

Phill Taylor races to victory at the Sewerby Parkrun Photo by TCF Photography

Phill Taylor remains the man to beat, and he was this weekend’s winner, a minute and four seconds ahead of team-mate Nick Jordan, with James Briggs coming home in fourth, writes John Edwards.

Simon Ellerker was 10th and Richard Kirkpatrick in 19th took almost a whole minute off his Personal Best time.

Evie Lakes was third female and 26th overall, and Lucinda Gibson collected her second successive Personal Best time, while Andy Baker registered a Personal Best time at Millfield Parkrun.