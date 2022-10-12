Phill Taylor races to Sewerby Parkrun win
Bridlington Road Runners athletes filled three of the first four spots at Saturday morning’s Sewerby Parkrun.
Phill Taylor remains the man to beat, and he was this weekend’s winner, a minute and four seconds ahead of team-mate Nick Jordan, with James Briggs coming home in fourth, writes John Edwards.
Simon Ellerker was 10th and Richard Kirkpatrick in 19th took almost a whole minute off his Personal Best time.
Evie Lakes was third female and 26th overall, and Lucinda Gibson collected her second successive Personal Best time, while Andy Baker registered a Personal Best time at Millfield Parkrun.
Sewerby parkrun results: 1st Phill Taylor 18:42, 2 Nick Jordan 19:46, 4 James Briggs 20:45, 10 Simon Ellerker 22:20, 12 Steve Wilson 22:37, 13 Justin Choat 22:42, 17 T J Choat (jnr) 23:14, 19 Richard Kirkpatrick 23:16, 22 Ben Edwards (jnr) 23:47, 26 Evie Lakes (jnr) 24:29, 28 Graham Lonsdale 24:40, 37 Ted Imeson (jnr) 25:45, 40 Martin Hutchinson 25:52, 43 Patricia Bielby 26:25, 52 Stuart Gent 27:24, 74 Paul Brown 29:37, 76 Alexander Fynn (jnr) 30:03, 80 Yvonne Shawcross 30:26, 86 Lucinda Gibson 30:43, 91 Ethan Jones (jnr) 31:19, 98 Pete Royal 31:44, 99 Kyle Tibbett (jnr) 31:52, 108 Dave Pring 32:58, 125 Dave Foster 34:31, 128 Erin Jones (jnr) 34:53, 141 David Duffill 36:09, 145 L M E Choat (jnr) 36:30, 151 Emma Choat 37:11, 155 Janet Downes 37:29, 156 Debbie Duffill 37:48, 161 Linda Hall 38:56, 180 Dian Rewston 46:47,188 Kevin Sissons 56:43 Tail Walker.