North Yorkshire Water Park organisers and supporters cheer the event. Photos by Richard Ponter
PHOTO FOCUS: 21 photos from the North Yorkshire Water Park Parkrun by Richard Ponter

The North Yorkshire Water Park Parkrun celebrated its first anniversary last weekend.

By Andy Bloomfield
1 hour ago

Richard Ponter was at the Wykeham event to take photos for The Scarborough News.

1. North Yorkshire Water Park celebrates its first anniversary

Enjoying the run

Photo: Richard Ponter

2. North Yorkshire Water Park action

The athletes enjoy the North Yorkshire Water Park one year on.

Photo: Richard Ponter

3. North Yorkshire Water Parkrun runners in action

North Yorkshire Water Parkrun entrants enjoying the run.

Photo: Richard Ponter

4. North Yorkshire Water Park Parkrun action one year on.

The runners enjoy the North Yorkshire Water Park 5km run.

Photo: Richard Ponter

