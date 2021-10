News you can trust since 1882

Sam Alexander in action for Brid Road Runners at the Bridlington Half Marathon Photo by TCF Photography

Kieran Middleton (Bridlington) in action at the Brid Half Marathon Photo by TCF Photography

Tom Carrington (Scarborough AC) in action at the Bridlington Half Marathon Photo by TCF Photography

TCF Photography was at the event to take photos for the Bridlington Free Press.