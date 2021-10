News you can trust since 1882

The early stages of the McCain Yorkshire Coast 10k Photo by Richard Ponter

The Yorkshire Coast 10K winner Lee Milburn of Rotherham Harriers Photo by Richard Ponter

Jackson Smith was the third Scarborough AC runner home, and 13th overall Photo by Richard Ponter

Scarborough AC's James Kraft finished fourth in the McCain Yorkshire Coast 10k Photo by Richard Ponter

Richard Ponter was on the seafront to take photos for the Scarborough News.