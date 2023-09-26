Pickleball players, from left, Steve Mitchell, Jo Robinson, Keith Kynman, Paul Robinson and Juan Carlos Lino.

​Organiser Paul Robinson said: “I was amazed how many players turned up on the first night of Pickleball.

"I couldn't believe it, players just kept arriving it was brilliant the whole night was fun and to see so many players all different standards play this new sport even though it has been around since the 1960s.

"It’s only just taken off in the last few years.”

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robinson explained it's a sport that is a cross between tennis and badminton with a small bit of table tennis.

He added: “All ages and standards can play pickleball and it's such a fun sport to play.

“Our next sessions are on Monday October 2 from 7.30pm until 10.30pm and Thursday October 5 from 8pm until 11pm.

"So if you want to attend please do there are only four courts available on the Monday and six courts available on Thursday.”

The fee is £3 to play, please ring Paul on 07952915013 if you require more details.