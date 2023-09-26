News you can trust since 1882
​Pickleball taster session is a smash hit at Bridlington CYP

Fifty players turned up for the Pickleball taster session on Monday September 18 at CYP on Gypsy Road.
By Andy Bloomfield
Published 26th Sep 2023, 10:00 BST- 1 min read
Pickleball players, from left, Steve Mitchell, Jo Robinson, Keith Kynman, Paul Robinson and Juan Carlos Lino.Pickleball players, from left, Steve Mitchell, Jo Robinson, Keith Kynman, Paul Robinson and Juan Carlos Lino.
Pickleball players, from left, Steve Mitchell, Jo Robinson, Keith Kynman, Paul Robinson and Juan Carlos Lino.

​Organiser Paul Robinson said: “I was amazed how many players turned up on the first night of Pickleball.

"I couldn't believe it, players just kept arriving it was brilliant the whole night was fun and to see so many players all different standards play this new sport even though it has been around since the 1960s.

"It’s only just taken off in the last few years.”

Robinson explained it's a sport that is a cross between tennis and badminton with a small bit of table tennis.

He added: “All ages and standards can play pickleball and it's such a fun sport to play.

“Our next sessions are on Monday October 2 from 7.30pm until 10.30pm and Thursday October 5 from 8pm until 11pm.

"So if you want to attend please do there are only four courts available on the Monday and six courts available on Thursday.”

The fee is £3 to play, please ring Paul on 07952915013 if you require more details.

Padels (bats) and balls are provided.

