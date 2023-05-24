Pigg and Jepson fire Hackness & Scarborough Tennis Club Mixed A to home win against Flamborough

The match hinged on the final rubber where Jilly Pigg and partner Steve Jepson had to win the tie break to seal the victory.

Steve Brindle and Jean Blenkiron made the victory possible by taking all three rubbers with fine support from Tony Owen and Judy Milburn adding the one rubber.

The Mixed B team won 9-0 against Sledmere C in Division Five.

As Sledmere only have three courts and had another team at home the visiting team had to travel to three separate courts at various farm locations.

The team was led by Sue Kendall and partner Ryan Speakman, with Gail Kerr playing with Mark White and Sue Barraclough partnering Peter Lee.

The Men’s A team lost 5-4 at Cherry Burton in Division One in a hard-fought but enjoyable match.

Young Lleyton Scott, playing with Roger Amstell, were the pick of the visitors took two rubbers with Graeme Scott and Tom Hunt taking one rubber as did Jim Mellor and John Ellison.

The Men’s B team were on top form, winning 8-1 at home against Cherry Burton B in Division Two.

The returning Rob Berry partnered James Draper and they took all three rubbers. Martin Glassett with PJ Guthrie also had a fine evening taking three rubbers with Mark White and Bryan Edwards taking a creditable two rubbers.

The Men’s C team recorded a magnificent 6-3 win after a long journey to play Long Riston in Division Four.

Led by Steve Brindle and John Reay and excellently supported by Steve Jepson and Tony Owen together and Dave Mitchell with Peter Lee all three pairs managed two rubbers each.

The new Men’s D team won 9-0 at home against Kilham in Division Six.

There were some close matches with father and son pair Andrew and Daniel Marr having to take one of their rubbers on a tie break.

However the other two pairs of Christian Miners and Nick Sharples and Joe Bolland and Matt Middleton had comfortable wins.

The Ladies A team lost 5-4 at home to Pocklington C in Division Two. losing two tie breaks which made all the difference.

Judy Milburn with Hazel Cross had a good night winning two out of the three rubbers with Vicki Callow and Julie Boddy and Sue Barraclough and Jean Blenkiron taking one rubber each.

The Ladies B team also had to travel quite a long way to play Beeford in Division Four.

The match was interrupted by a very unusual occurrence when an adder found its way onto the courts.

Despite this interruption the visitors had a decisive 8-1 victory.

Theresa Glassett and Hannah Longman won three easy rubbers.