​Players of all ages battle it out for Whitby Table Tennis Club trophies

Whitby Table Tennis Club hold their first club competition for many years.

As the winter table tennis season comes to an end, Whitby Table Tennis Club has recently celebrated by staging its first internal competitions in many years. Following the unearthing of some old trophies, players, both junior and senior, have engaged in thrilling contests for both singles and doubles crowns. All members of the club took part and thoroughly enjoyed it with the results coming out as follows :

Senior Singles : John Hanson

Junior Singles : Billy Blake

Rising stars show off their trophies at the Whitby Table Tennis Club event.

Mixed Doubles : John Hanson & Billy Blake

Junior Doubles : Theo Harland & Mylo Lonsdale

The club has fielded two teams in the Scarbrough & District Table Tennis League, each managing to fulfil every fixture and performing creditably, especially the Resolution team composed of Barry Davies, John Hanson & Stuart Brown who finished the table in 3rd. place. John Hanson himself has had an outstanding season, playing 48 matches, winning 45 and losing only 3. The Endeavour team, led by Graeme Williams, did slightly less well but thoroughly enjoyed their matches nonetheless.

