Players of all ages battle it out for Whitby Table Tennis Club trophies
As the winter table tennis season comes to an end, Whitby Table Tennis Club has recently celebrated by staging its first internal competitions in many years. Following the unearthing of some old trophies, players, both junior and senior, have engaged in thrilling contests for both singles and doubles crowns. All members of the club took part and thoroughly enjoyed it with the results coming out as follows :
Senior Singles : John Hanson
Junior Singles : Billy Blake
Mixed Doubles : John Hanson & Billy Blake
Junior Doubles : Theo Harland & Mylo Lonsdale
The club has fielded two teams in the Scarbrough & District Table Tennis League, each managing to fulfil every fixture and performing creditably, especially the Resolution team composed of Barry Davies, John Hanson & Stuart Brown who finished the table in 3rd. place. John Hanson himself has had an outstanding season, playing 48 matches, winning 45 and losing only 3. The Endeavour team, led by Graeme Williams, did slightly less well but thoroughly enjoyed their matches nonetheless.
Club Chairman, Mike Stones, commented, “ This has been a very good season for the club. Numbers remain encouraging with a regular high attendance at club nights, including a fair number of junior players. Our link with Caedmon College and the support of Shaun Hopper have been influential in the club continuing to flourish. We will possibly seek to move forward next season by organizing some more formal coaching for our juniors and perhaps entering 3 teams in the Scarborough League in order to give them more chance of match experience. Thanks must go also to Whitby Seafoods for their generous sponsorship. The future looks bright for this club!”