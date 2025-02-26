Point-to-point stars eye glory at Scarborough Races meeting at Charm Park

Charm Park action. Picture Richard Ponter

The Yorkshire Jockeys Club play host to the next stop on the Yorkshire Area point-to-point season on Sunday, March 2, when their fixture, also known as Scarborough Races, takes place at Charm Park near Wykeham.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The young and energetic committee have gained a reputation for organising an excellent meeting on a very well prepared course and, with 80 entries forward, a good day's sport seems assured once again, writes Mark Elliott.

As a club meeting all the profits are being split between the Injured Jockeys Fund and Racing Welfare.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first race of the day, the Moneyweb Conditions race (level 2), is due off at 12.30pm and has an entry of 17.

Charm Park action.Picture Richard Ponter 141058e

Several of these arrive here having shown good form this season, the pick of those on ratings is Glenmount who came back to his best when winning in good style last time at Brocklesby Park and the 3lb penalty is unlikely to inconvenience him too much.

Chief danger looks to be the very progressive Lou Marvelous who chalked up his fourth win from seven outings with a very impressive performance in the hunt race at Duncombe Park two weeks ago. With trainer Will Easterby officiating as clerk of the course he will be keen to get on the scoresheet and he holds every chance here.

Others whose recent form entitles them to close consideration include fellow Duncombe Park scorer Surprise Attack, although he has a little to find with Glenmount on a line through Red Opium who filled the runner up spot to both horses recently, Zhiguli who followed a win at Askham Bryan with a third in a higher grade race last time out and Morozov Cocktail who, with just under three lengths to find on Surprise Attack on the Duncombe Park run and being 31bs better off at the weights, would be another good contender for the Easterby stable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Race two is the Tattersalls Four and Five Year Olds Maiden race over two miles four furlongs.

Of the nine entries forward, five have yet to see a racecourse so a large amount of guesswork will be required however it should be a fascinating contest for spotting future prospects as the two most recent runnings have produced horses who have been placed in grade one contests under rules this season in Touch Me Not and Miami Magic.

The pick of the couple with form is Radical Optimism from the leading yard of Gina Andrews. He travelled very well throughout on debut at Askham Bryan but found little late on so he will need to see the race out better here but has every chance to improve.

The other is Diamond Flush who makes his British debut following several runs in Ireland, including a third at Ballycrystal in December.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Race three is the Wrigley Landon Properties Ladies Open and has nine entries of which two stand out.

With ten pointing wins and rarely out of the places, Ballydonagh Boy is admirably consistent and looks the one to beat on the back of a win at Sheriff Hutton and a good second at Askham Bryan which sets the standard here. His main rival will be Buster Valentine who had an excellent season last year, winning four times.

This will be his seasonal debut and if he is fit and ready he will definitely be hard to beat.

Race four is the Mens Open run in memory of Joanna Newitt and sponsored by Newitts.com. The first of the eleven entries on the shortlist must be Camdonian who has been in top form for the Furness family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having won both his outings this season in decisive fashion at Sheriff Hutton and Duncombe Park he has now taken his tally to eight wins from ten pointing runs. The chief danger must be Bradley Gibbs' Jet Of Magic who ran very well in defeat at Brocklesby Park behind the high class Music Drive and a repetition of that will give him every chance here.

The Will Easterby pair of Lou Marvelous and Morozov Cocktail both hold alternative engagements earlier in the day but the first mentioned of those in particular would be interesting should he take up this option.

Race five is the Restricted for which there is an entry of 14.

The pick of the form here belongs to Dale Peters' Cash Or Card. Following a very successful first season he reappeared at Brocklesby Park three weeks ago where he ran a two lengths second in a good quality contest, a repetition of that performance will make him hard to beat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The chief dangers are likely to emerge from the meeting at Duncombe Park as Welsh raider Walk Easy won his maiden there comfortably and the consistent Whats The Solution put up yet another good effort when second in a Restricted race full of previous winners with Titanium Bullet, Callmesusie and Sponthus, who all reoppose here, well held behind him.

The last race of the day is the Clifton Timber Maiden (no weight for age allowances) and has the largest entry of the day with 20.

Greater Glory comes here with the highest rating having been placed on all four of his previous outings.

Ballywhatsit, Cali Dreamer and Meelick Island all made the frame there with the last named probably the pick this time round having progressed well on each of his three runs to date.

Gates open at 11am with the first race due off at 12.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is ample parking on grass and very good viewing for spectators. Entry is £15 per person, with under-16s free and both cash and card are accepted on the gate.

Well behaved dogs are welcome on a lead. There will be a bar, hot drinks and refreshments available together with tradestands and bookmakers and there is live music after the racing.

The course is located six miles west of Scarborough alongside the A170 and the postcode is YO13 9QU