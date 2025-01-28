Corinthians Panthers, from left, are John Warburton, Dave Oxley and Peter Ozon.

​The big beasts of Scarborough table tennis were on show as Corinthians Tigers took on Premier Club Eagles in what could turn out to be a Division One title decider.

The Eagles took the match 8-2 with two wins each for Louis Fell and Ashley Hodgson, writes Karl Cousins.

Martin Lowe pulled two back for Tigers but was unable to overcome Eagles’ Mia Longman, who remained unbeaten following a thrilling five-set match against Lowe, decided 11-9 in the final end.

Keep it Pimple secured only their second win of the season with an impressive 6-4 win over Corinthians Panthers.

Corinthians Panthers, from left, are John Warburton, Dave Oxley and Peter Ozon. Photo by Karl Cousins

KiP’s Alistair Hutchinson was able to follow some recent impressive performances with his first treble of the season.

Those wins were added to by Karl Cousins (2) and Matthew Rutt.

For Panthers, Peter Ozon won two matches and John Warburton one, with the same two players overcoming Cousins and Hutchinson in the doubles.

Premier Club Piranhas continued their stroll to the Division Two title with a 10-0 win against Whitby Endeavour.

Graham Cripps was the only Whitby player able to pose a challenge, taking a set off each of Lester Smith, Rozlyn Payne and Phoebe O’Brien.

A weakened line-up of US fell 8-2 to a youthful Premier Club Wolves side.

Wolves’ Benja Buric was the player of the match; completing three wins for the loss of no sets. Seb Richards had to work a little harder but joined his teammate on a treble.

​In Division Three, Premier Club Sharks drew 5-5 with Premier Club Scorpions in an all-junior encounter.

Four of 10 matches went to the deciding set.

Statistically, Scorpions’ Oliver Rowley was player of the match with two wins from three, but three other players also won two: his teammate Jude Hastie, along with Liam Timmins and Samantha Jameson of Sharks.

In another close game Premier Club Penguins beat Premier Club Dolphins 6-4.

Penguins’ Nigel Fell won three matches to continue his 100% record, but Dolphins hit back with two wins each for Aleksandra Michalik and Chloe Manalastas.

Robert Ottoway and Andrew Payne won a singles each then stepped up to win the doubles to give Penguins the win.