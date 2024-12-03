Premier Club Eagles soar to win against Corinthians Panthers
An unbeaten night for Ashley Hodgson and Louis Fell saw them on their way to an 8-2 win over Corinthians Panthers, writes Karl Cousins.
The match of the night was a comeback success for Panthers’ Dale Symons who battled back from 2-1 down to beat Naomi Edwards in a thriller.
That win sent Eagles level at the top of the table with Corinthians Tigers, who could only draw with Premier Club Hawks in a match that featured a couple of surprising triumph for the Hawks, as Tim Penrose defeated Gary Connolly in three straight sets and seasoned campaigner Gerald Smith got the better of Glenn Hodgson.
An array of promising juniors featured as Premier Club Piranhas took on Premier Club Wolves in Division Two.
Phoebe O’Brien and Rozlyn Susan Payne were in fine form as Piranhas registered an 8-2 win.
Both players were unbeaten.
Benja Buric could have made the score even more resounding but narrowly lost to both Jack Evans and Seb Richards; with both matches only settled in the final set.
Picadore were 8-2 winners over US, with Richard Lloyd's treble earning the player of the match honours.
Nigel Chandley and Tony Ingham provided solid back-up, but neither were able to beat the US number one Tom Byrne.