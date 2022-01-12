Premier Club teams set sights on Scarborough Table Tennis League title wins

Premier Club C play in the Scarborough Table Tennis League

The campaign began with a healthy complement of teams and players competing in the usual three-division system, writes Karl Cousins.

Despite a smattering of Covid-related cancellations, enough matches were played for the league to take shape.

Division One saw the emergence of some new talent and the return of some of the names that have dominated Scarborough table tennis for years.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Premier Club A and B both look like contenders to take the title.

The A side is led by Sam Lowe who leads the averages so far this season with a 100% record.

The key players for the B side are two juniors: Mia Longman and Louis Fell, last seen in Division Two, who are both holding their own in the higher division.

Premier Club’s nearest rivals are Corinthians, who this season include Martin Lowe, consistently the number one player in Scarborough across recent seasons.

Martin Lowe has continued his excellent form, yet has fallen to two defeats this season, to Premier Club’s Ashley Hodgson, and also to Sam Lowe, his youngest son.

Premier Club C have dominated Division Two at the half-way stage, with Derek Elliott winning 100% of his matches and Tim Penrose with only one defeat to his name so far.

Net Prophets, Whitby Endeavour and Picadore B appear to be fighting for second place, with Lester Smith, John Hanson and Nigel Chandley, respectively, all having excellent seasons.

Division Three is particularly competitive this season, featuring a number of players who’ve played at a higher level, and a large number of new and promising players.

The experienced Everblades, with Steve Miller and Tony Craven, lead the way.

Whitby Resolution are next best.

Derek Harris of Phoenix leads the averages, with 14 wins from 15 matches.