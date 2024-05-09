Prolific Paul continues his Good run of form for Bridlington Road Runners

Brid Road Runners Jason Pointez, white shirt, and Graham Lonsdale (black t-shirt) tackle Saturday morning’s Sewerby parkrun. PHOTOS BY TCF PHOTOGRAPHY

Paul Good was the in-form man this week for the yellow and blacks as he led the way in several races to be first male home for Bridlington Road Runners.

Near perfect running conditions attracted 249 entrants to Sewerby parkrun, writes Tom Fynn.

Good led the way once again for the men, this week settling for an overall third place finish overall and first male for the home club.

Nick Jordan impressed after his performance the previous week at the Boston (Lincolnshire) Marathon with Jason Westmoreland completing the first three BRR finishers for the men in sixth and seventh respectively.

A young runner gives it their all at the five-kilometre race on Saturday.

For the ladies, Louise Taylor impressed finishing as first female for the Brid club with Veteran runner Patricia Bielby claiming the second place slightly ahead of clubmate Keren Miller who all ran strongly.

Saturday saw Good tackle the Great Newsome 5 Mile Blast, a reasonably flat circular course in the leafy lanes of East Yorkshire, and once again claiming the first place in the mens rankings.

Hot on the heels of Good, was the impressive Micah Gibson to claim the second BRR place ahead of both his parents.

The East Hull Harriers Summer League headed to Sproatley for the second race in the series on Tuesday evening, a six-mile course once again relatively flat.

Good was once again the man in form to claim first place in the BRR rankings, clubmate Steve Wilson brought up second place with Heidi Baker impressing too and taking third .

Emma Richardson took on a slightly longer event on the Saturday heading over the Yorkshire Wolds on the Wolds 20, the route begins at Millington, heading towards Bishop Wilton and north to Thixendale, completing the event in 4:30:06.

Dominic Bond finished fourth overall at Sunday's Kirkbymoorside 10K and first in club rankings, Dave Bond was second, Paul and Di Raper also took part.

Tom Mullen completed the Hardmoors 26.2 Wainstones trail marathon, his first offroad event, in a highly respectable 5:07:26.