Quality Service edge past Avengers to maintain lead in Bridlington Table Tennis League second division
Division Two leaders, Quality Service, preserved their 10-point advantage as they scraped home 5-4 against The Avengers in the Bridlington Table Tennis League.
Sandie Edwards and Kevin Raynor both scored twice and Dave Brown claimed one win, but new signing Pier Canta struck a sparkling hat-trick and Vicky Barton added one win for sixth-placed Avengers, writes Tony Wigley.
The Mad Batters are the only team likely to catch the leaders after their 5-4 victory over Martin’s Knights.
Robert Deegan and Leon James shot braces and Phil Leach added a win, but a fine Patrick Tallant double and singles from Paul Robinson and Jon Bell ensured a close finish.
Air Benders beat The James Gang 5-4, Tom Ryan and Robert Deegan claimed two wins each and Luda Cronin had one singles win, the rapidly-improving Harrison James and Leon James struck back with two singles wins each.
Cobras are 13 points clear at the top of Division One after an 8-1 triumph over Penholders, Chris Deegan and Peter Clarkson scored maximums and Ben Copley two wins, Ethan Marshall replied with a singles win.
The Crazy Gang overcame the Scorpions 9-0 with trebles from Caron Holdsworth and Julian James, and they have six matches left to overtake Cobras in the title race.
Barracudas squeezed home 5-4 against James Builders as Deegan and Clarkson both claimed a brace, plus a singles win from Tony Wigley.
Simon James produced another superb hat-trick with his imperious top-spin attack.