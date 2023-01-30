Quality Service edge past Avengers to maintain lead in Bridlington Table Tennis League second division

Ethan Marshall, left, and Chris Deegan, winners of the Wednesday Night Round-robin Tournament.

Sandie Edwards and Kevin Raynor both scored twice and Dave Brown claimed one win, but new signing Pier Canta struck a sparkling hat-trick and Vicky Barton added one win for sixth-placed Avengers, writes Tony Wigley.

The Mad Batters are the only team likely to catch the leaders after their 5-4 victory over Martin’s Knights.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robert Deegan and Leon James shot braces and Phil Leach added a win, but a fine Patrick Tallant double and singles from Paul Robinson and Jon Bell ensured a close finish.

Harrison James earned two wins for The James Gang.

Air Benders beat The James Gang 5-4, Tom Ryan and Robert Deegan claimed two wins each and Luda Cronin had one singles win, the rapidly-improving Harrison James and Leon James struck back with two singles wins each.

Cobras are 13 points clear at the top of Division One after an 8-1 triumph over Penholders, Chris Deegan and Peter Clarkson scored maximums and Ben Copley two wins, Ethan Marshall replied with a singles win.

The Crazy Gang overcame the Scorpions 9-0 with trebles from Caron Holdsworth and Julian James, and they have six matches left to overtake Cobras in the title race.

Barracudas squeezed home 5-4 against James Builders as Deegan and Clarkson both claimed a brace, plus a singles win from Tony Wigley.

Martin Knight's ace Patrick Tallant bagged two wins.

Simon James produced another superb hat-trick with his imperious top-spin attack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad