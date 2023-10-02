Quality Service take top spot in Bridlington Table Tennis League second division

Kevin Raynor secured three wins for new Division Two leaders Quality Service. PHOTOS BY TONY WIGLEY

Kevin Raynor led the way with an excellent hat-trick, but Tom Ryan and John Ockenden replied with two wins each for second-placed Air Benders, writes Tony Wigley.

Mad Batters slipped down into third when they suffered a shock 6-3 reverse against The Avengers, Alan Fumagalli scored a brace, but Pier Canta claimed a maximum and Vicky Barton struck twice as The Avengers climbed up into fifth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The James Gang surged to a 7-2 triumph over Spin Doctors, Leon James and Harrison James both claimed hat-tricks.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leon James earned a hat-trick for The James Gang in Division Two.

Cobras are setting the pace in Division One, but their 5-4 victory

over James Builders had a tight finish, an imperious Simon James scored a fine treble and Jacob James gave strong support with one singles win.

Peter Clarkson and Chris Deegan had doubles and Ben Copley added a win as Cobras went two points clear.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Crazy Gang prevailed 7-2 over Seasiders to move up into second place, Caron Holdsworth and Gavin Smithies were unbeaten, but Ian McKenna and John Ockenden replied with a win each.

Tom Ryan snapped up two wins for Air Benders in Division Two.

The Barracudas edged a terrific match with The Rats 5-4, Mike Roebuck struck twice and Tony Wigley scored a hat-trick, but Tom Ryan claimed a brace and Robert Deegan added a singles win for Rats.

Peter Clarkson and Chris Deegan won the Wednesday night round/robin singles tournament.