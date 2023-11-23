With only a week to go before the Bridlington Road Runners club’s 40th Anniversary celebrations, it was the turn of the annual club Constable Handicap Race that took place on Sunday.

Rachel Pitchforth won the Bridlington Road Runners Constable Handicap

Thirty-five Brid Road Runners graced the seafront on a chilly windy morning, the event is named after one of the founders, Mike Constable, writes Thomas Fynn.

He is fondly remembered by many of the longer serving members for his achievements and the passion he had for the sport and the club itself.

In a race where the slowest go first the event can be won by anyone, and this year it was the turn of Rachel Pitchforth to claim the shield for 12 months as first finisher, Mary Yates (second) and Lyn Gent who relinquished the shield finished in third place, respectively.

The first three women and first three men at the Bridlington Road Runners Constable Handicap event. PHOTOS BY TCF PHOTOGRAPHY

In the men's field it was Robert Calthorpe to claim first place, after surgery on his heart earlier in the year a brilliant effort over a tough course and slippy conditions around Danes Dyke.

David Foster came in second place followed by one of the newer club members who joined this year, Damien Probett.

With driving winds on the cliff tops for the weekly Sewerby parkrun it did not deter a hardy 123 runners from braving the elements to complete the event.

It was another week where there were few personal bests earned, the first finisher this week was Harry Holmes and despite the conditions completed the event in 17:04.

The first Brid Road Runner was James Briggs accompanied by his canine friend Mabel who is clearly recovering very well after her accident.

Paul Good (seventh) and Dean Hyde (eighth) were the top three for the home club.

Once again Martin Hutchinson paced a perfect 23 minutes.

For the junior section Charlie Smith made his debut and led the yellow and black home with a personal best of 25:29.

Fellow clubmates Tyler Choat and Oceane Price finished together with a second between them, sister Maelys Price, Lily Choat and Alfie Briggs completed the junior representation.

The Porter family attended the Gainsborough Morton 10k all finished the course in under the hour.

Dominic Bond put in a scintillating effort at the Tadcaster 10-Mile Road Race finishing with a time of 59:34.

A trio of Bridlington Road Runners took on the North Yorkshire Water Park parkrun at Wykeham, where Tom Mullen is returning to fitness, to complete the 5km event in 19:52.

Dave and Susan Bond were the other Brid Road Runners.

The club are to hold a celebration dinner at Bridlington Rugby Club on Friday, November 24, and are hoping for as many members and former club members to attend as possible.