Record-breaking Filey powerlifters earn BPO Scottish Championship titles​

Filey-based powerlifters earn title wins at Scottish Championships.

it was only the second competition for all three lifters, but despite that they all won their classes in Bilateral Powerlifting (Bench Press and Deadlift for total).

Sixteen-year-old Maddie Watling won both the 56kg Teen Powerlifting (Squat, Bench and Deadlift for total), and Bilateral Powerlifting titles Breaking the World record on the Deadlift in both, taking the record in Powerlifting from a Russian athlete, she deadlifted 115.5kg over twice her own bodyweight!

She actually equalled the British record on the bench press and total too.

Maddie Watling showing fantastic form on her first competition squat.

John Douglass won the Mens M2 82.5kg class with a personal best deadlift, and Jack Douglass, who is aged only 16, was triumphant in the 67.5kg Teen class with a personal best Deadlift of 167.5kg, which was a new British, European and World record and setting a new British record on the Total.

All three have now qualified for the British Championships in London in July.

They were coached by current World Champion Phil Beniston from Filey PT Gym where they all train.

Beniston said: “'I am very proud of how all three performed on the day, and with the way they have improved over the last few months, all their hard work and dedication has paid off.