Anthony Allison scored twice in the home win against Leeds Adel M3s. Photos by Will Palmer

Scarborough Hockey Club Men’s 1st team continued their strong form with a convincing home 6-2 win over Leeds Adel M3s

This was the ideal warm-up for Sunday, when the team head away to play the Isle of Man for the England Hockey Club Championships Plate quarter final – marking the furthest a Scarborough Hockey Club cup team has reached in recent times.

This is a huge achievement for the squad and an exciting opportunity for the club to compete on the national stage, facing new opposition in a different part of the country.

Coming off a cup victory against the same opponents two weeks ago, Scarborough knew Leeds would be determined to bounce back.

Scarborough started confidently, controlling possession and creating early chances. However, against the run of play, a swift counterattack saw Leeds take the lead. Scarborough responded well and quickly turned the game in their favour.

A penalty stroke from player of the match Janne Greis levelled the score before two penalty corner goals from Ben Topar put the hosts ahead.

Anthony Allison added another, followed by a superb solo effort from Reto Priel, giving Scarborough a commanding 5-1 lead at half-time.

The hosts struggled to find the same rhythm after the break, only adding one more goal, with Allison finding the net again. Leeds managed to pull one back, but Scarborough remained in control to see out the game.

This match marked the return of key players Priel, Greis, Isaac Vaughan, and Topar, all of whom slotted back into the squad seamlessly, helping maintain the team’s winning streak.

Scarborough produced an excellent first-half display, showing their attacking prowess and set-piece efficiency. While the second half lacked the same fluency, the team secured another important victory as they look to finish the season strongly.

Scarborough travel to Sheffield on Saturday before facing Manx HC in the cup on Sunday.