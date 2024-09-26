Harry Ingle made a winning return to action at the Scarborough ABC show. Photos by wandering Photography

​The main event of the evening at the SABC show saw Scarborough’s own Harry Ingle back in action in his hometown for the first time in over five years against former National Development Champion, Harley Carberry of the Billingham ABC.

As both boxers squared up to start the first round, the atmosphere became electric, with both men having a vocal following, each making themselves heard, writes John Brownlie.

Carberry took the fight to Ingle, from behind a high guard, whilst the latter looked to establish his jab.

With both boxers then apparently looking to settle into matters and with only 25 seconds gone, Ingle unleashed a heavy right hand lead to the side of his opponent's head that immediately dropped Carberry to his knees.

Although he managed to straight away get to his feet, the referee gave Carberry a standing eight count before allowing proceedings to continue with the crowd roaring Ingle forward.

To his credit, the Billingham boxer regained his posture and boxed sensibly as he looked to avenge the knockdown, whilst Ingle continued to again penetrate a tight defence before the round ended.

Into the second round and it soon became obvious that neither boxer was willing to give ground, as fierce exchanges took place that again had the crowd on their feet.

Despite the efforts Carberry displayed, it seemed that Ingle’s speed of hand and punch variety edged a what was a close fought round.

Into the third and final round of an excellent, keenly contested bout both men again set about finding ways to land hurtful blows in what again turned out to be another action packed round of boxing.

A tense wait then followed before a unanimous points decision was then announced in favour of Ingle to bring the curtain down on an excellent evening of boxing.