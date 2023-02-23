Rhoda sparkles despite Danby Hockey Club’s 5-1 loss at Newcastle University

Danby lost 5-1 on the road at Newcastle University.

With the home team doing well in the league Danby knew this would be a tough match.

Danby started confidently and with some excellent team work from Alice and Rosie Hogarth in the centre of the pitch the visitors were clearing any threats and creating chances in the opposition’s D.

However with some fast and confident play from Newcastle they soon took the lead.

Just before half-time Danby’s Katie Hodgson managed to beat the keeper and make the score 1-1.

Newcastle started the second half strongly but with some excellent clearances and defensive work from Rhoda Spark and Christine Tarrant the villagers were keeping the score level.

However following a strong strike from a penalty corner the home team took the lead again.

Newcastle continued to attack but keeper Catherine Adamson made some exceptional saves to keep Danby in the game.

With Chloe Orrell picking up the clearances from Danby’s defence and working the ball up the pitch it wasn’t long before an effort on goal from Danby was saved on the line by a defender’s foot awarding Danby a penalty flick. Unfortunately the keeper made a great save keeping Katie Hodgson’s shot on goal out.

Despite Danby continuing to battle hard the final score was 5-1 to the hosts.

Player of the match was awarded to Rhoda Spark for an amazing comeback to the team and for some exceptional defensive work.

