Rhona Marshall sparkles for Scarborough Athletic Club at Loftus Poultry Run
The first finisher for the club was Rhona Marshall, who was second female overall and 1st Over-40, writes Mick Thompson.
Neil Scruton was 77th male overall and 1st Over-75.
Other male results in gender order; Maurice Bates 116th and 2nd Over-70, Martin Pepworth 111th, Robert. Lillie 143rd, David Field 157th, Andrew. Doody 159th.
Other female results in gender order; Sue Haslam 21st and 1st Over-65, Claire O’Neil 35th, Jane Hamp 54th and 2nd Over-65, Ruth Frank 76th and 2nd Over-70, Catherine Moran 78th, Melanie D’Eath 112th, Ann Kitto 115th and 2nd Over-70, Beth Amos 118th, Hilary Casey 122nd, Jean Fish 123rd, Nicola Doody 132nd.
Andy Southwick and Paul Thompson competed in the Roseberry Topping Hardmoors Race which was listed as 10K but in Hardmoors fashion consisted of a 8.5 miles course starting at Guisborough and then encompassing a climb to the summit of Roseberry Topping and return.
Southwick finished up in 12th place overall and sixth Over-40.
Paul followed in 17th and second Over-60 despite being misdirected resulting in adding almost an additional mile.
Kevin Hutchings competed in the Bingley Baubles Half Marathon.
The course consisted of a section canal two path, and woodlands, and which he competed in 2.11.53 and was 10th overall.