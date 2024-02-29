Riley Marsh wins Bridlington Road Runners junior winter league handicap

Bridlington Road Runner Phill Taylor claimed yet another win in Saturday's Sewerby Parkrun. PHOTO BY TCF PHOTOGRAPHY

Teddy Imeson again took the fastest time overall with a very strong 8:46 run and Annabelle Miller was first girl over the line in 8:52, writes Tom Fynn.

Thirteen juniors took part in the undulating course at Sewerby Fields on a morning with more than a touch of sun warming the course as the frost receded.

The other runners were Tyler Choat 8:48, Evie Lakes 8:57, Alfie Verner 9:06, Erin Gummerson 9:20, Maelys Price 9:27, Oceane Price 9:27, Rebecca Miller 9:38, Rebecca Addison 10:32, Charlie Johnson 10:41, Lily Choat 10:40.

The Bridlington Road Runners Junior Handicap final race of the season.

Charlie Smith continued the excellent away form of BRR Juniors on the road as he ripped up his previous 5K personal best with a superb 21:24 finish at East Park.

At Sewerby parkrun, Tyler Choat finished first for the Juniors in 22:05 from Erin Gummerson 24:16, Lily Choat 29:37, Alfie Briggs 32:42.

On a perfect spring Saturday morning and with a week’s gap in races for the Bridlington Road runners it was Park runs that took the focus of the clubs’ runners

A total of 42 BRR athletes tackled the 5km run.

Phill Taylor led the field of runners home, with clubmates Paul Good, third, and Nick Jordan, fourth, the top three for BRR men.

Steve Wilson was hot on the heels of Jordan in a PB.

Erin Gummerson was first BRR female, followed by Gillian Taylor and Angela Bailey.

Stuart Bowes is also chipping away at his time as he aims to complete the Great North Run this September in memory of his late wife Sharon.

It is his aim, along with his son Christian, to complete the course in under two hours while raising funds for Saint Catherine’s Hospice, where Sharon was looked after.

In Hull Micah Gibson earned himself another PB by completing the course in a perfect 20:00, Andrew Gibson was second for BRR along with Lucinda in third for the club.

Emma Richardson, along with Rob and Tina Calthorpe, took in the North Yorkshire Water Park Parkrun, while Simon Ellerker took in the Goole event.

This Sunday sees BRR host the final cross-country race of the season.