Rising Bridlington Road Runners junior star Tyler Choat clocks PB at Sewerby parkrun

Junior BRR ace Tyler Choat in action at Sewerby parkrun.

There were home and away performances at parkrun events from two Bridlington Road Runners juniors who are consistently chipping away at their five-kilometre times, setting a determined tone for the youngsters last weekend.

Tyler Choat pulled out all the stops and crossed the finish line, at Sewerby parkrun, on Saturday morning, in his fastest-ever time at the course or distance in 20 minutes 41 seconds, writes Emma Choat.

His Personal Best this week, which arrived almost eight years after the first of 250 parkruns at his home course, demonstrated the depth of the commitment which continues to drive Tyler's improvement.

Rebecca Miller, crossing the finish line in 25 minutes 18 seconds, was the first female Junior back, leading Lily Choat, 30 minutes 7 seconds, and Alfie Briggs, 38 minutes 26 seconds, to complete the line-up for the yellow and black on the hottest parkrun at Sewerby, so far this year.

Maelys Price more than matched her clubmate with a very impressive 30 second lowering of her course PB at Hull parkrun in 22 minutes 20 seconds.

Maelys’ sister Oceane yet again put in a rapid performance at the East Park course with another sub 22-minute run in 21 minutes 56 seconds.