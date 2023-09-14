News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Rising Bridlington Road Runners stars Annabelle Miller and Tyler Choat net Eddie Knapp Challenge glory

An action-packed week for Bridlington Road Runners Juniors saw them take their talents from the sand to track, via a hill in Kilham as they concluded their summer season in style.
By Andy Bloomfield
Published 14th Sep 2023, 08:00 BST- 2 min read
The junior athletes line up for the Eddie Knapp Challenge race at the beach. PHOTOS BY TCF PHOTOGRAPHYThe junior athletes line up for the Eddie Knapp Challenge race at the beach. PHOTOS BY TCF PHOTOGRAPHY
The junior athletes line up for the Eddie Knapp Challenge race at the beach. PHOTOS BY TCF PHOTOGRAPHY

On Wednesday evening, the youngsters ran their penultimate Eddie Knapp race on the beach at Fraisthorpe. Annabelle Miller came out on top of a closely contested race, with a gutsy display of strength and speed, through the sand and mist, writes Emma Choat.

The final challenge in the series, a downhill mile race at Kilham secured a second First Girl trophy for Year 8 Annabelle Miller with a very impressive cumulative time of 30.03 for the series. Tyler Choat took the First Boy trophy, with a very determined series performance of 31.47 from the Year 7 youngster.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Eddie Knapp challenge has been a huge success for each of the young athletes involved.

The senior and junior Bridlington Road Runners line up at the latest Eddie Knapp Challenge race.The senior and junior Bridlington Road Runners line up at the latest Eddie Knapp Challenge race.
The senior and junior Bridlington Road Runners line up at the latest Eddie Knapp Challenge race.
Most Popular

Whether taking on the series for the first time or in their year on year improvement the tenacity of these young people is a huge credit to their coach Joshua Taylor and families.

Many of the youngest Runners laced up their running spikes the following morning for the Bramcote Athletic facilities opening event.

In the Octathalon the Year 3/4 team ran riot in the sprint and endurance running events with Charlie Johnson confidently winning every heat in which he competed.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Teammate Ralphie Denham showed his speed and stamina with firsts and seconds in all his heats and Brooke Adams followed suit with a first place in her 200m.

Impressive runs from Lucie Adams anchored a very impressive team performance.

In the Year 5/6 competition, Oceane Price took her track experience to each heat securing podium finishes in all heats with a hugely impressive 200m sprint finish to secure first place.

Joshua Miller jumped to a 3.46 metre long jump PB before following a second place 200m with a very strong second place 400m.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Alfie Verner earned first and second places before a PB long jump of 2.30m.

Lily Choat leapt to a PB in long jump of 2.40m following committed runs throughout her events.

Annabelle and Rebecca Miller, Rebecca Addison, Erin Gummerson, Charlie Johnson and Josh Miller ran the Scarborough Mile, as legend Steve Cram opened the track.

In Saturday’s Sewerby parkrun Teddy Imeson 23.02 finished first junior in very hot conditions, ahead of Tyler Choat in 23:14. Jasmine Jallow came in next in 26:50.

On Sunday, Juniors Alfie Verner, in third, and Oceane Price, fifth junior and second girl, ran the Bridlington Beach 5k fun run.

Related topics:Bridlington Road Runners