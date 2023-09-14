Rising Bridlington Road Runners stars Annabelle Miller and Tyler Choat net Eddie Knapp Challenge glory

The junior athletes line up for the Eddie Knapp Challenge race at the beach. PHOTOS BY TCF PHOTOGRAPHY

On Wednesday evening, the youngsters ran their penultimate Eddie Knapp race on the beach at Fraisthorpe. Annabelle Miller came out on top of a closely contested race, with a gutsy display of strength and speed, through the sand and mist, writes Emma Choat.

The final challenge in the series, a downhill mile race at Kilham secured a second First Girl trophy for Year 8 Annabelle Miller with a very impressive cumulative time of 30.03 for the series. Tyler Choat took the First Boy trophy, with a very determined series performance of 31.47 from the Year 7 youngster.

The Eddie Knapp challenge has been a huge success for each of the young athletes involved.

The senior and junior Bridlington Road Runners line up at the latest Eddie Knapp Challenge race.

Whether taking on the series for the first time or in their year on year improvement the tenacity of these young people is a huge credit to their coach Joshua Taylor and families.

Many of the youngest Runners laced up their running spikes the following morning for the Bramcote Athletic facilities opening event.

In the Octathalon the Year 3/4 team ran riot in the sprint and endurance running events with Charlie Johnson confidently winning every heat in which he competed.

Teammate Ralphie Denham showed his speed and stamina with firsts and seconds in all his heats and Brooke Adams followed suit with a first place in her 200m.

Impressive runs from Lucie Adams anchored a very impressive team performance.

In the Year 5/6 competition, Oceane Price took her track experience to each heat securing podium finishes in all heats with a hugely impressive 200m sprint finish to secure first place.

Joshua Miller jumped to a 3.46 metre long jump PB before following a second place 200m with a very strong second place 400m.

Alfie Verner earned first and second places before a PB long jump of 2.30m.

Lily Choat leapt to a PB in long jump of 2.40m following committed runs throughout her events.

Annabelle and Rebecca Miller, Rebecca Addison, Erin Gummerson, Charlie Johnson and Josh Miller ran the Scarborough Mile, as legend Steve Cram opened the track.

In Saturday’s Sewerby parkrun Teddy Imeson 23.02 finished first junior in very hot conditions, ahead of Tyler Choat in 23:14. Jasmine Jallow came in next in 26:50.