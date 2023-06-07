Rising Scarborough ABC boxer Sheader earns win in Bradford

Sheader (14) looked to continue his impressive run, during a recent trip to the Bradford Hotel, against Bradford-based boxer Filip Horvath, from the Lion Gym boxing club.

As the bout commenced, both boxers looked to take early control of proceedings, Sheader with his jab and Horvath with heavy hooks, during what was a busy first round, perhaps edged by the home fighter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Going into the second round, where both boxers were cheered on by an appreciative crowd, it was the Scarborough boxer who appeared to land the cleaner blows on a more regular basis as he forced local fighter Horvath onto the back foot for the duration of the round.

Looking to build on what was a strong second round, Sheader was quick off his stool and ready for the third and final round, as he again tried to impress the judges with some eye-catching, effective, combinations against a tiring Bradford opponent.

For the duration of the closing round, it appeared very clear that the determined Sheader had taken complete charge of the contest with some fast straight shots before the final bell rang.

Unsurprisingly, all three judges were then found to be in agreement, when a unanimous points decision was awarded in favour of the promising young Scarborough boxer.