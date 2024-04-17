Rising Scarborough Amateur Boxing Club star Tom Ledden earns victory in Leeds

Rising SABC star Tom Ledden earned victory in Leeds.

As both boxers entered the ring, it was obvious to see that the Leeds boxer had height and reach advantages over Ledden, however as the first bell rang the Scarborough youngster immediately managed to move in close to his opponent to attack the body.

To his credit, Alzirgani tried to keep distance between himself and Ledden with good use of his lead jab.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Understanding the need to close the ring down, Ledden effectively made use of feints and good footwork in order to close in on Alzirgani before then switching his attacks to head and body.

Moving into the second round, both youngsters again exchanged blows with Alzirgani initially enjoying success at long range. However, a determined Ledden refused to be held off and began to slip under punches, before then landing heavy combination shots for the remainder of the round.

Into the third and final round, the Scarborough boxer was quick off his stool and immediately, on the attack in an effort to secure victory against a tricky, brave, Leeds opponent.

Yet again, Ledden looked to pin Alzirgani on the ropes before unleashing hurtful hooks only for the Leeds boxer to show his own levels of determination in refusing to succumb to such pressure.