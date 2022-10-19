Scarboroughs 1st woman races to the finish

The overall winner was 19-year-old Harry Butterworth who now competes for Cardiff Metropolitan University at mostly top-class Triathlon Events, at which his running leg can be his best discipline and enabled him to a decisive win in very windy weather as the youngest of the six previous overall winners.

Seventen-year-old Jackson Smith finished in second overall which was the joint overall best result for the club since Daniel Agustus chased home Ricky Stevenson – the all-time Course Record Holder in 2010!

Rhona Marshall continues to own this event after finishing first female for a fifth time and second consecutive year.

Scarborough AC's Mick Thompson battles on to the finish-line

The club achieved many top Age Group Results. Jackson Smith first Under-18, Rhona Marshall’s first Over-40, Daniel Bateson second Over-40, Glynn Hewitt second Over-50, Neil Scruton first Over-75 (of nine others), and Press Officer Mick Thompson who competed for the first time since 2011 when he was first Over-70 was second Over-80 this time!

Nine club members acted as Race Pacemakers as follows; Paul Lawton 45 minutes, Anthony Gough 50 minutes, Chris Bourne 55 minutes, Lisa Baker 60 minutes, Caroline 65 minutes, Adie Atkinson 70 minutes

Complete Men’s Results: J.Smith 34.30, Bateson 35.33, G. Hewitt 39.34, R. Sheader 39.44, M. Middleton 40.45, S. McEwan 42.38 PB, D. Baldwin 43,11, M.May 43,35, N.Scruton 45.43, A. Gosling 45.40. PB, M. Colling 47.02, A. Chidwick 49.20 PB, N.Eva 49.53, N. Millican 52.03 PB, P. Danerolle 52.07 PB, S, Forbes 49.12 PB, T. Carrington 49.46, D. Shipley 50.43, D, Deacon 52,22 PB, D, Tomlinson 53,41, A, Millican 60.13, R.Hyde 61.32 PB .H. Whitehouse 60.57, P. Dickinson 61.46,J. Walker 64.18, M.Padgham 74.57,P. Davies 76.06, A. Southwick 82.56. M. Thompson 92.56

Other Women’s Results in Gender Order: R. Marshall 39.17, A Giddings 44.08. D. Day 45.58 PB, PB, K.Wills 49.32, H. Butterworth 50.39, J.Pilgrim 52.28, A.Kitto,55.46, J.Ireland 52.23, J.Kettlewell 57.42 PB, F. Debenham 58.07, E, Millican 59.26 PB, M Padgham 60.44, A. Kitto 62.05, S. Field 62.50, S. Hinchliffe 65.29, B. May 66.15,A. Metcalfe 67.19, L. Lester 71.14.C. Bilton 75.15, S. Villiers 71.14, E. Raper 74.17, J. Hopkins 74.17, M. Slater 74.19, S. Parsons 75.49.

Scarborough 10k 2022 pic Richard Ponter

Three club members competed in the Amsterdam Marathon.

The trio was led by Andrew Hopper who finished in 3 hours 8 minutes which was a time that was inside a Good for Age (GFA) time at the London Marathon.

Rebecca Dent was also inside the GFA time with 3 hours 41-minute time. Graham Casey followed in 4 hours 9 minutes.

Six club members competed in the Yorkshire Marathon in York.

Scarborough Athletic Club youngster Jackson Smith arriving in second place... pic Richard Ponter

Darryl Koekemoer was the first finisher for the club in an impressive 3 hours 8 minutes.