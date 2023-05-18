Rising Scarborough Athletic Club star Jackson Smith runs into top form at county championships & Beverley 10K

The Scarborough AC team line up at the Beverley 10K on Sunday.

Fifty-two club members competed in the very popular Beverley 10K.

The first for the club for a second consecutive year was 18-year-old Smith who now competes as a Under-20, writes Mick Thompson.

Smith finished in 10th place overall of 1583, and in a PB time of 32.52.

Jackson Smith in action near the start of the Beverley 10K.

He was followed by Darryl Koekemoer with a PB of 36.05 and Mark Thomas with 36.37.

The club’s first female finisher was Anna Giddings who was 27th female overall of 623 in 44.28.

She was followed by Fay Hethershaw in 47.45 and Claire O’Neil with 47.53.

Neil Scruton was the first Over-75 in 44.46.

Ann Kitto headed the Over-65 section in a PB of 53.53, and Scarborough AC finished as sixth team overall of 17.

Other male results; S. Kelly 37.26, M. Colling 37.54,. A. Gough 38.38 PB, G. Hewitt 38.56, I. Spence 39.41 PB. A. Hopper 39.40, D. Hepples 40.03, M. May 43.38, C. Bourne 45.14, K. Archer 45.19, R. Glover 46.39 PB, P. Chapman 47.33,D. Shipley 49.24, A. Padgham 49.29, D. Lester 52.50, PB, P. Dannerolle 55.00, C. Wade 54.44, M. Whiteley 56.19, A. Doody 56.42, P. Barnard 59.02, D. Tomlinson 62.43, H. Whitehouse 62.48, M. Padgham 72.18,, R. Aghanian 77.32.

Other female results; H. Butterworth 48.49, N. Doody 50.55 PB, K. Wills 51.12, J. Trown 51.19, C. Shardlow 52.06,, L. Koekemoer 55.08 PB, M. Padgham 57.38, C. Metcalfe 58.13, J. Webb 58.19 PB, L. Hinchliffe 58.08,R Frank 58.38, F. Debenham 58.27, S. Kingscott 59.33,, J. Fish 62.31, B. May 62.59, L. Lester 65.47, A. Metcalfe 66.08, S. Vaughan 69.08, J. Wiles 72.18, M. Slater 79.11 PB.

On his Yorkshire Track and Field Championship debut, Smith achieved a PB time of 4.03.93 to finish as the bronze medalist in the Men’s Under-20 1500 metres final.

The rising star had also competed in the York 5K ‘A’ race which included eight competitors with times below 16.00 as part of the 5K Race Series at York Sports Village track.