Rising stars head to first-ever England Squash-sanctioned squash tournament in Scarborough's history

Local stars will be keen to impress at the first-ever England Squash-sanctioned squash tournament in Scarborough's history

Scarborough Squash Academy have announced the first-ever England Squash-sanctioned squash tournament in Scarborough's history.

On Saturday, September 7, players from around the country will descend on Scarborough Squash Academy, and compete in the first-ever sanctioned junior squash event, featuring some of the academy’s own young talent.

The event is due to start at 10 am and will run throughout the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lewin Marsden, of Scarborough Squash Academy, said: “This is a major coup for our Squash Academy, which has been under steady and very successful development for the past three years.

Scarborough Squash Academy stars warm up before their matches.

“The club has seen phenomenal success over the recent years, achieving success at senior level in competition and particularly at junior level through an extremely successful junior development program, which now includes participation of the local schools and colleges in the area.

"The club has received recognition on a countrywide, and international level, and has appeared in the world's largest squash publications on several occasions because of the almost unparalleled success currently being achieved here in Scarborough.

"This has culminated in the next level of the club’s development, the objective of which was to bring top level England Squash sanctioned tournaments to Scarborough for the first time, and to continue attracting players from both the UK and overseas to our little seaside town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are delighted to announce that after much hard work, time and effort to develop the Academy on all levels we have managed to achieve this milestone objective with the junior squash event on Saturday.

"The doors are open to members of the local community and beyond to come along and view some great competition and see what the game of squash is all about.

"Many may not have watched a game of squash before and will surely find it a very entertaining experience.

“We hope that by attracting top talent to our town, along with major competitions, we might encourage more to come along, join our academy, and have a go at one of the worlds fittest and most demanding racket sports.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Squash academy is attached to Barons fitness, and Scarborough RUFC on the outskirts of Scarborough.

For more information contact Barons Fitness Scarborough or for more information on their fabulous racket sport programmes, contact Lew Marsden on 07540721 7170 or email: [email protected]