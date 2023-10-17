​Rising Sun School of Wado Ryu Karate students make the grade

The Head of the Rising Sun Association of Martial Arts, Soke Darrel Haigh said: “We would like to congratulate The Rising Sun School of Wado Ryu Karate students, who have been tested since last October (2022) but had to also be presented in front of a panelled association for five hours on Saturday October 7.

"Their knowledge was tested and their bodies were put through enduring tests, they had to do Kata (pre-arrange moves) give working Bunkai (explanation of the Katas), stick and knife defences as well as endurance test.

“The Rising Sun Association would like to thank Sensei Dave Kirk from Pocklington, Sensei Dave Dalby-Webb from Scarborough Ippon Judo Club for helping to assess and grade these three students.

“We would like to congratulate Penny Siddle on gaining her Ni-Dan (2nd degree Black Belt) Sensei Penny was also presented with the title Tashi (meaning 2nd to Renshi).

“We would also like to announce our first ever Junior Sho-dan Ethan Exley (15).

“A very big well done to the eldest of the group (60+ years young), Tashi Chris Hollings, who gained his Yon-Dan (4th Degree Black Belt) and was also presented with the honoured title of Renshi (Teacher of teachers).

“These students are fantastic, their knowledge of the Japanese is second to none. Able to not just name the moves in their martial art but the human body as well, showing dislocations, immobilizations at a very high level.

"I am so very proud of these three students for everything they have achieved and accomplished, well done and very, very well deserved.”

If you would like more details about The Rising Sun Association Dojo have to offer please contact them on 07858944598 or email: [email protected]

Or you can call in and see them at The Rising Sun Association Dojo, Unit 4 Depot Lane, Scarborough, North Yorkshire, YO12 4EB.