As the season draws to a close, the attention of road racing enthusiasts turns to Oliver’s Mount for the final event of the year, the prestigious Gold Cup this weekend.

This year’s line-up for the Gold Cup features some of the top names in the sport.

Dean Harrison, holding the CSBK lap record, is set to prove why he’s one of the fastest men on two wheels round the mount. Harrison’s consistency and pace make him a strong contender for top spot. Mike Browne, coming off a strong performance with a win on the Ducati 916 at the Manx GP, is another rider to keep an eye on. The 916’s legacy is well-known, and Browne’s handling of this machine has been impressive throughout the season.

Rob Hodson and Derek Sheils, who rounded out the Manx GP CSBK podium, return to the Mount with their eyes on the prize. Both have shown they have the speed and skill to challenge for the Gold Cup, and with Micko Sweeney also in the mix, the competition is wide open.

Gary McCoy, who has had an outstanding Mount season, is the man to beat, but with fierce competition, his grip on the title of King of the Mount is far from secure.

Oliver’s Mount Racing Director Andy Hayes said :“The Gold Cup is sure to be a great finish to another great season of events at Oliver’s Mount. After the problems experienced from 2017 to 2022, it’s been great to get two full seasons under our belt now and it’s great to see top level riders and crowds all making their way back now, putting Oliver’s Mount back on the map.”